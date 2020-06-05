Why Dune Being Split Into Two Movies Isn’t A Downside, According To Key Collaborator

Reasonably than attempt to adapt all of Frank Herbert’s Dune into one film like David Lynch did within the ‘80s, Denis Villeneuve determined to separate up the traditional sci-fi novel into two elements, with the primary half popping out on the finish of the yr. The web page rely on Dune alone is sufficient to warrant this transfer, however for these apprehensive that the primary Dune film will really feel incomplete, cinematographer Greig Fraser is right here to guarantee you that won’t be the case.