Why Editing Tweets That Elon Musk Promises For Twitter May Be A Dangerous Idea

One of the Traditional requests from Twitter users is to edit posts. A few months ago, a server surveyed the editors of the Webedia group about what Twitter needed to be better, and there was a broad consensus regarding the need to be able to edit tweets. Elon Musk, absolute owner of the platform for a few hours, has this change among his priorities, as he has shown on his social network profile.

The way Twitter is now, you make a post, you make a mistake, even if it’s a small letter that you have slipped or an accent that you have eaten and you can not edit it. If you notice as soon as you post, you can delete it and redo it. Unless someone with a lot of followers quickly shares that not-so-well-done post and you run the risk of deleting, redoing and losing that opportunity to reach more people thanks to the push of the follower who has already replied to your tweet.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

Dangers of editing on Twitter





Now, in a social network characterized by being the most used to share political and social content and opinions in this regard, is it a good idea to be able to edit publications openly? Or, what measures should be taken so that this function does not become counterproductive?

Imagine that you like a tweet or that you share it and that this tweet changes what it says without you noticing. Considering the extensive use that has been made of Twitter to spread hoaxes, it could happen. Twitter has been used by political parties to spread hate messages through false information. We review the options that Elon Musk’s social network has so that the editing of tweets flows well and without problems.

Indicate that a tweet has been edited





A week ago it became known that among the possibilities that were being debated within Twitter was adding a message that would mark that the message was modified.

That is to say that if you share something and then it is modified, there would be a mark to indicate it. What they haven’t specified is if it would reach you as a notification. And it is that, it may be that you do not have the habit and go by checking the messages that you have shared from time to time.

Time limit

Another of the options that have been considered from Twitter when they have historically considered this editing function is give a time limit for it. A short limit like 5 and 10 minutes.

In fact, Twitter has shuffled use both options at the same time (indicate that it has been edited and that it be in a space of time since its publication) to avoid problems.

Other social networks allow editing





This is a strong argument: other social networks allow editing. It is true. Now, on other social networks, do we share as much information as on Twitter, on average? I personally remember once I had liked a colleague’s post on Facebook in from the university. It was a political reflection that interested me.

Later post reappeared in my feed. The companion had developed more what she had said at the beginning and that development of what she said at the beginning of her had gone down some paths far removed from what I might like. How many times has that happened without us knowing about it? What it can lead to is that we give less likes, just in case. And no social network is interested in you interacting less. Unlike.

This may seem innocent, but it is not so if we know of more serious cases: Snopes discovered a few weeks ago a cryptocurrency scam in which the author edited 10 years of Facebook posts to make users believe that his profile was the profile legitimate economist David Rosenberg. The publications edited showed 10 years of history on how the fake Rosenberg He was supposedly helping people get out of debt by investing in crypto.

We have another example on Tumblr, before 2015. Anyone could reblog your posts and have full control over their editing. That led to them being able to make it look like you said something you never said. The latter serves to give Twitter an idea: probably editing has to be limited to our own content and not what we share from other people.