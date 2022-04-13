Why El Tri will not have a farewell match heading to Qatar 2022

El Tri already has its schedule of friendly matches to prepare for Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

With the group defined for the Qatar World Cup 2022the Mexican team He has already scheduled his friendly and preparation matches prior to the world tournament. However, one of the traditional games played by the Tri before leaving for the host country of the World Cup.

Every time Mexico competes in a Soccer World Cup, the national team holds a friendly match at the Azteca Stadium to say goodbye to the public. But for Qatar 2022 this tradition could not be carried out.

During the press conference in which the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) presented the calendar of the Tricolor, Gerardo Tata Martino He spoke of the possibility of holding said meeting and stressed that due to the commitments that they will play and the urgency of the times, it is not contemplated.

The Azteca Stadium will not fire the Mexican National Team prior to its participation in Qatar 2022 (Photo: Galo Cañas/ Cuartoscuro)

The technician of Tri made it clear that “no chance” to carry out the farewell match, so the Aztec team would only be limited to the calendar already presented by the FMF and from there wait until the concentration for Qatar.

“There is no possibility of doing it, we cannot bring players who play in Europe and finish the calendar just before the start of Qatar, it is something that at least in this World Cup is going to lose continuity”

And it is that between the beginning of the Concacaf Nations Leaguethe closing of the local tournaments in Europe and the MX League, the agenda for the summer was complicated for the National Team, so the option of convening a group to play in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula does not seem viable on Tata Martino.

The Mexican fans will not be able to say goodbye to El Tri before he leaves for Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

It should be remembered that The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will take place between November and December 2022, dates that are not usual for a World Cup, since previous editions were played in the summer. For this reason, the calendars of the local championships had to be modified.

The first match who will play in MexTour for the United States will be the next Wednesday April 27 against Guatemala at Camping World Stadium in Florida. On May 28, they will face Nigeria at AT&T Stadium in Texas. While the Nations League will start the first round in June.

This is how he stayed schedule of the Mexican National Team prior to his participation in Qatar 2022:

* Mexico vs. Guatemala – April 27, 7:30 p.m. (CST)

* México vs Nigeria – May 28, 7:08 p.m. (CST)

* Mexico vs. Uruguay – June 2, 9:00 p.m. (CST)

* México vs Ecuador – June 5, 6:30 p.m. (CST)

* Mexico vs. Paraguay – August 31 20:00 hrs (CST)

Friendly matches of Mexico ahead of Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@FMF)

In relation to the players who could be called up, Gerardo Martino explained that due to the games ahead of them, the possibility of summoning more footballers and explore the talents that could reach the Tri and even travel to Qatar 2022.

“In the summer we are going to have to do a more extensive call than usualtaking into account, not only the tour, but the beginning of the Nations League. We will have the possibility to see more footballers”, sentenced the Tata Martino.

The Mexican team will make a preparation tour of the United States (Photo: REUTERS/José Cabezas)

Although he did not give the names of the new calls, it was rumored that he could be Marcelo Floresthe youth of Arsenal FC.who has caught the attention of the Mexican fans because at 18 years old he has shown his relevance with the Tri Sub-20so he could reach the senior team.

Another of the possible summoned could be Arturo Palermo Ortizcentral defender of Pumas, since in recent days the Tata in a game of the National University club; At first it was thought that it was because of Alan Mozo, but it was later revealed that he became interested in it. Palermo.

