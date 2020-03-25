Why Empire Needs To End Lucious And Cookie’s Relationship For Good

Ever since he gave into his Kingsley facet earlier in Season 6, Andre has been crossing traces and getting downright scary. He even advised Teri that whereas Walker is irreplaceable to her, she shouldn’t be. He bodily intimidated her and pulled Walker from her arms when she tried to go away him, after studying from his physician that he may very well be a hazard to these round him. He already compelled an “assistant” on her to “assist” her, who was principally there to spy on her and preserve her in line.