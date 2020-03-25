Why Empire Needs To End Lucious And Cookie’s Relationship For Good

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for Episode 14 of Empire Season 6, referred to as “I Am Who I Am.”
Lucious and Cookie’s relationship on Empire has been one lengthy collection of ups and downs, however they’ve all the time come again to one another and appear to like one another beneath all of the drama. After the occasions of “I Am Who I Am,” nevertheless, I for one suppose Empire wants to finish Lucious and Cookie for good. After all, Lucious and Cookie individually are considerably more likely to be ended for good earlier than the ultimate credit roll on the collection, however ideally they will not make one other love connection beforehand.
In “I Am Who I Am,” Lucious used some letters he was attempting to write down to Cookie whereas she was in jail as track lyrics for Yana. Lucious had struggled writing these letters to Cookie again within the day as a result of it harm him to see her caught behind bars, and I initially thought that they might result in Cookie and Lucious not less than letting some sparks fly once more. As a substitute, Lucious let Yana consider that he’d written the heartfelt letters pondering of her, and so they connected once more.
Admittedly, this is not even near the worst factor Lucious has achieved to Cookie, and I am going to admit that I have been unusually intrigued by their tousled love story over time. The back-and-forth was entertaining in its personal means, particularly as soon as Cookie began actually standing her floor about not falling again into their outdated habits though she nonetheless had sturdy emotions for him.
Now, although, with the ultimate season greater than half over, Empire should not waste time on Cookie and Lucious going again to one another once more. Lucious did one thing that I can solely actually describe as gross to each Cookie and Yana, and Cookie has larger points to cope with. “I Am Who I Am” revealed what Carol had begun to admit in final week’s episode.
Because it seems, Carol and Candace have been those who tipped off the feds all these years in the past, aiming to get Lucious arrested and free Cookie to get out of Lucious’ world and lift her sons. They did not suppose Cookie would take the autumn for Lucious, so that they did not intend for Cookie to spend the higher a part of twenty years behind bars, however Cookie was understandably shellshocked at what her sisters had achieved after which saved secret for therefore lengthy.
Why put Cookie again right into a relationship and even contemplating rekindling her relationship with Lucious when she has such an fascinating story together with her sisters occurring? And then there’s the Andre plot! My prediction that Andre goes to be the ultimate season villain is seeming much less and fewer like a shot in the dead of night and extra like precisely what’s occurring.
Ever since he gave into his Kingsley facet earlier in Season 6, Andre has been crossing traces and getting downright scary. He even advised Teri that whereas Walker is irreplaceable to her, she shouldn’t be. He bodily intimidated her and pulled Walker from her arms when she tried to go away him, after studying from his physician that he may very well be a hazard to these round him. He already compelled an “assistant” on her to “assist” her, who was principally there to spy on her and preserve her in line.
Andre already attacked Devon and threatened others, so relationships ought to be the very last thing on both Cookie or Lucious’ minds as soon as the reality coms out about Andre. For Teri’s sake, I simply hope the reality comes out earlier than Andre forces her to undergo with the marriage. Personally, I hope Empire spends extra of the remainder of the ultimate season on Cookie’s plot and Andre’s escalation moderately than regressing into extra relationship drama.
Sadly, Empire needed to cease manufacturing on its closing season a pair episodes shy of the supposed finish as a result of coronavirus. At this level, it isn’t clear how and when Empire will be capable of full its closing two episodes. For now, preserve tuning in to Fox on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET for brand spanking new episodes of Empire.
