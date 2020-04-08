Why Empire Needs To Say Goodbye To One Actor For Good After 100th Episode

Now, earlier than I’m going any additional, I wish to say that I’ve really actually loved A.Z. Kelsey as hallucination Kingsley all through Season 6, and his arc in Season 5 was one of the compelling. He was nice as actual Kingsley, the Kingsley solely current in Andre’s head, and taking part in Andre-Kingsley. If the story hadn’t dealt with Andre’s story in “We Received Us” prefer it did, I may very well be on board with Kelsey within the combine by to the tip of the sequence. After the occasions of “We Received Us,” although, I say that Kelsey must say goodbye for any additional Empire scenes, apart from maybe flashbacks.