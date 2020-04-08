Why Empire Needs To Say Goodbye To One Actor For Good After 100th Episode

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the milestone 100th episode of Empire on Fox, known as “We Received Us.”
The top is nigh for Empire, however the Fox sequence will not wrap with out hitting a serious milestone with an episode that positively went in some surprising instructions. Because the 100th episode, “We Received Us” lastly took Andre’s story to the purpose of no return. Egged on by his hallucination of Kingsley, he escaped a psychological institute and almost killed Teri and child Walker. In the meantime, Cookie was imagining a life the place Lucious had gone to jail as an alternative of her, Hakeem received married in Vegas, and Lucious took management of Empire. Within the means of this episode, one actor proved it is time to say goodbye for good: A.Z. Kelsey.
Now, earlier than I’m going any additional, I wish to say that I’ve really actually loved A.Z. Kelsey as hallucination Kingsley all through Season 6, and his arc in Season 5 was one of the compelling. He was nice as actual Kingsley, the Kingsley solely current in Andre’s head, and taking part in Andre-Kingsley. If the story hadn’t dealt with Andre’s story in “We Received Us” prefer it did, I may very well be on board with Kelsey within the combine by to the tip of the sequence. After the occasions of “We Received Us,” although, I say that Kelsey must say goodbye for any additional Empire scenes, apart from maybe flashbacks.
After giving into his Kingsley facet earlier in Season 6, Andre lastly broke in final week’s episode, when he trashed his marriage ceremony venue after Teri lastly was capable of alert his mother and father that one thing was very improper and he or she was in peril. He did not waste any time in escaping the psychological establishment they positioned him in for remedy in “We Received Us,” and he received the situation of Teri’s protected home so rapidly that I used to be virtually offended on her behalf. Not such a “protected” protected home!
In a scene that would have handed for Empire‘s model of The Shining, Andre chased Teri by the home as she clutched Walker, and it was solely due to the well timed arrival of Lucious that Andre may very well be stopped. He ran off and wound up in a church, with hallucination Kingsley by his facet. Empire truthfully had me satisfied that Andre’s finish was nigh and he was going to commit suicide within the 100th episode.
When he grabbed Kingsley and began drowning him within the baptismal font of the church, I used to be simply ready for the reveal that in drowning “Kingsley,” Andre had drowned himself and Empire was saying goodbye to a different Lyon brother. Happily, Empire proved me improper that Andre was going to die earlier than the credit on the 100th episode rolled, as Andre pulled Kingsley out of the font and embraced him, proving that Andre was going to simply accept the qualities that he tried to subdue and manifested within the “Kingsley” kind.
Andre conquering his demons within the type of Kingsley actually implies that Empire would not want A.Z. Kelsey as Kingsley or hallucination Kingsley anymore. If Empire wasn’t fast-approaching its sequence finale (which itself is coming sooner than supposed), I would not be so anxious for Kelsey’s departure to be everlasting. With a restricted variety of episodes left and Andre’s psychological break plot seemingly resolved, Empire can be higher off specializing in the tales that have not but been completed than revisiting the hallucination Kingsley arc.
If “We Received Us” was certainly A.Z. Kelsey’s closing episode of Empire, then I take my hat off to him for rising to play two very totally different variations of kinda sorta one character. Hallucination Kingsley was very totally different from the Kingsley who killed himself on the finish of Empire Season 5, and Kelsey received to indicate off his appearing vary all through Season 6. He had an excellent run, and Empire is able to transfer on in its final couple of episodes.
Sadly, these final couple of episodes will deliver Empire to an finish a pair episodes shy of its unique order, and the finale will not fulfill the unique imaginative and prescient for the tip of the sequence. See what occurs subsequent now that Andre has overcome his Kingsley facet with the following new episode of Empire, airing Tuesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.
