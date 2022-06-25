Why Esteban Arce accused Martinoli and Dr. García of copying his narration style

Esteban Arce assured that Martinoli and García copied his style (Photos: Getty Images//Twitter/@estarc62//Instagram/@garciaposti)

Mexican soccer fans are used to the peculiar narratives of Christian Martinoli and of Luis Garcíathe sports commentators adopted a style that was liked by the public and that has been enhanced by Aztec Sports; nevertheless, Stephen Maplehost of Televisa, assured that the Ajusco duo “copied” that irreverent way to narrate football.

During an interview with Antonio de Valdés for his YouTube program, the host of morning express shared how was his brief stint in the Sports journalism and how come tried to forge a different way to narrate Liga MX matcheswhich was replicated years later and which assured that it is what they do Martinoli and the Doctor García.

Due to his interest in sports and in particular in Mexican football, he received an invitation from the journalist Alfredo Domínguez Muro to be part of the cast for a newscast, which had little ratings and was booming. Having accepted the invitation gave him one more space to participate in the narrations of the Tecos Fútbol Club on the radio.

Martinoli and Luis García have a particular style for narrating football matches (Photo: YouTube/@TV Azteca Deportes)

For this he paired up with Jorge Burro Van Rankin and they launched into their first game, which was a Tecos vs. America. However, both drivers were not prepared because they were unaware of many sports jargon terms and they even ignored the names of the footballers, so they took on the task of improvise jokes, names and different ways to refer to what was happening on the court.

“Me and him Burrowe didn’t even know the names of the Tecos players and we begin to narrate with a ball of insolencebut what Luis García and Martinoli do today is Disneylandwhy the Burro and I started it. It was also like not many saw it, we said a ball of bullshit with such bad luck that Is successful”, he exposed.

They were fortunate that some producers liked the style and gave them other sports broadcasts, so Esteban Arce stated that from there came the style that Martinoli currently have and the Doctor Garcia in Aztec TV. Although he later ended his passage through the sports section, since he explained that they did not “fit” within televised sports.

The duo of Martinoli and Luis García has been so successful that one of its most emblematic narratives was the Tri’s gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics (Video: Twitter/@futaztecapostin)

And time passed and the Burro He stayed with that idea of ​​narrating. We did not fit in any transmission because we did take it as a joke, which today many already do, but back then it was very exotic. I didn’t see myself there. We decided to goof off and our sports broadcasting career was over. What Luis and (Martinoli) do is still our heritage”, he assured.

As he Burro Van Rankin and Estaban Arce gave the sports microphones to the figures of the sports section such as Raul Orvananos, Toño de Valdés, Javier AlarconEnrique Dog Bermudezamong others because they knew that they did not have an opportunity to prosper in the section by competing with said journalists, in addition their attempt to take a style to mock the players was not well received at that time.

But, the duo of drivers did not end there because their style to say inconsistencies, make jokes and be irreverent gave them the opportunity to go from radio to television as a producer of Televisa gave them the opportunity to do entertainment program at an unusual time, that’s how the Dungeonone of the iconic programs of the nineties.

