Why Ewan McGregor Thinks He’ll Enjoy Making Disney+’s Obi-Wan Show More Than Star Wars Prequels

Contemplating actor Ewan McGregor is without doubt one of the most celebrated components from George Lucas’ trio of Star Wars prequels, his return to the franchise for Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence is definitely one of the anticipated TV tasks possible. Because it seems, it is not simply the followers who cannot watch for McGregor’s return, because the actor himself is sort of excited himself. In actual fact, he thinks he will get pleasure from making the Disney+ present greater than he loved making The Phantom Menace and its two successors.
Information concerning the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries has been restricted, to place it flippantly, with subsequent to nothing recognized concerning the storyline and plot components. However because of Ewan McGregor’s enthusiasm about diving into modern-era Star Wars productions, we now have a greater thought of what the present may seem like. Here is how the actor put it when talking with ACE Universe:
I believe I’m going to get pleasure from it all of the rather more. I believe our know-how is such now that… I believe we’d shot the primary one on movie, and we shot the second after we acquired to Australia on the then-new HD cameras, which have been fairly primitive in comparison with what they’re now. So it was fairly difficult technically, I bear in mind. It was all blue display and inexperienced display and it was arduous to think about it. However these days, I believe issues have moved on a lot, and I believe a variety of what you see is gonna be what we see on the set.
One of the crucial generally heard complaints about Star Wars‘ prequel episodes is that George Lucas was totally too fixated on incorporating CGI into the films, to the purpose the place the human characters usually gave the impression to be the one tactile components from one scene to the subsequent. However it sounds just like the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence will probably be going for the other impact by making every thing as sensible as could be.
Ewan McGregor then offered a comparability namedrop that I consider everybody can recognize on the subject of on-screen location aesthetics. Here is what else he needed to say:
I don’t know for those who’ve seen any of the behind-the-scenes of The Mandalorian sequence, however they make use of that unbelievable display. I don’t even start to know the way it works, but it surely’s fairly superb. So if you’re on set, for those who’re in a snowscape or one thing, if you go searching, you see that, and it makes you are feeling such as you’re within the place. I believe it’s going to really feel realer for the actors. And I believe we’ll be utilizing a few of that know-how on our present.
The Mandalorian, which Ewan McGregor was a fan of, famously filmed used an especially high-tech LED video wall (dubbed The Quantity) on which backgrounds have been rendered in real-time utilizing the online game engine Unreal 4. This allowed for nearly any location to be dropped at the actors, relatively than relying solely on real-world settings. Past that, the vast majority of The Mandalorian was created utilizing sensible components, from costumes to motion sequences to Child Yoda itself.
Although Ewan McGregor would not say that his Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence will probably be will solely use the identical tech as The Mandalorian, it seems he is gotten sufficient updates about it to get him excited. Which, in flip, is the proper option to get followers extra pumped up for a present that has already fueled tons of conversations and hypothesis. Is it too early to start out speculating about whether or not or not followers are going to see Ahsoka Tano within the Obi-Wan present?
It is unclear how the current wave of Hollywood shutdown has affected the Obi-Wan Kenobi undertaking, if it did in any respect. Following some behind-the-scenes points that led to a change in showrunners, with Joby Harold taking up, manufacturing was set for early 2021. It seems that continues to be the case. Casting nonetheless hasn’t been publicly revealed for the undertaking, which can or could not convey again actors and characters from the prequel trilogy, in addition to different Star Wars tasks. Sure, it has been rumored that Hayden Christensen will return, however that positively hasn’t been confirmed at this level.
Whereas ready for Obi-Wan Kenobi to return to our lives on Disney+, let’s all relish the truth that Ewan McGregor will probably be voicing Jiminy Cricket within the upcoming stop-action animated tackle Pinocchio. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra on that upcoming sequence, in addition to The Mandalorian Season 2, which is hitting Disney+ in October.
