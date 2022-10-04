Why excessive control by leaders can sometimes benefit work teams

Micromanagement can help spot problems, ensure everyone is working the same way, and provide any additional guidance or training.

Something that is not openly said, but which happens in most organizations, is that many managers would like to have someone on their team. leaders who are in all the detailsthat they are aware of what their teams are doing and that they can do what is required with excellence. And these attributes perfectly describe a micromanager. Although, in general, this concept is associated with negative qualities, well-executed micromanagement may have positive effects on organizations, not only in the productivity of their teams but in morale and culture. If we can find the bright side in stress, why not in the micromanagement?

Among the positive characteristics that we can find in a micromanager is that they are people who tend to be very involved and committed to the work they do, knowing exactly what each person on your team does. Being in all the details allows them anticipate and prevent any possible negative outcome.

Another quality is that, in its strong orientation to results, They look for each person to give their best. For it teach, advise and promote people to give their best and, in case of detecting an error, they seek to correct it quickly and will monitor it so that it does not happen again.

Micromanagement is a management tool suitable for certain occasions, with certain people and for a certain time (Getty)

Also, believe it or not, micromanagers know how to put themselves in the shoes of others, because they know in detail what is needed to perform a task, they know the strengths and weaknesses of people and they can naturally understand when a problem occurs. This gives them a sense of opportunity to know when and until when to press, or when to give a space so as not to “break”. Because they must deal with different personalities to ensure results, they tend to easily adopt different styles in order to lead teams where they need to be taken.

In certain functions, such as in the areas of quality, safety, audit or customer service, they are great analysts of the root causes of problems or complaints, as they will review all the details, fully investigate the situation and seek to resolve it, to then implement measures that tend to anticipate new inconveniences.

Since we get what we control, excess control can lead to misguided behaviors, a loss of trust, and demotivation in teams (Getty)

Just as there are times when employees need to be empowered and endowed with the freedom and trust to perform their duties, in others they require to be micro-manageds (although excessive control should always be avoided). Among them we find:

1-When the employees are new: Because we won’t know how they’ll work, what decisions they’ll make, or how they’ll treat others until we see them in action, new employees need close supervision until they demonstrate good habits and performance. Sometimes giving them all the tasks at once and letting them get on with it can make them feel stressed, unsupported and overwhelmed. Instead, helping them break down tasks, regularly checking in on their progress, and being available to help can ensure that new hires settle in and are happy in their role.

2-When an employee asks many questions: If an employee sends many detailed messages or emails about their work and asks many questions about how to proceed, they are asking for help. Especially people who are highly structured tend to require more micromanagement when they don’t have all the answers necessary to proceed with confidence.

Micromanagement can be right when the company is in crisis: If a company is going through a bad time or a period of uncertainty, it can be important to micromanage the team (Getty)

3-When collaborators learn new skills: sometimes micromanagement is part of a training process. A good mentor must know how to closely monitor students to ensure that knowledge and skills are properly acquired and developed. Learning something new can face difficulties, so a micromanager will be there to guide us and give us feedback, until we gain confidence and capacity.

4-When employees are in trouble: there are times when people are not performing well or have bad behavior, so they need additional observation, training and encouragement. Micromanaging can help them understand that they have not been meeting what is expected of them and could prevent them from continuing negative behavior or poor performance over time.

5-When you have to deal with urgent tasks: If collaborators do not perceive how important time constraints are on projects, the micromanagement It is useful to make sure that everything is done within the established limit. Regardless of the urgency of tasks being communicated, sometimes it is the project owner who must follow through on them and ensure they are completed to an appropriate standard.

Can be good when employees are new

6-When new processes are being developed: implementing new processes can be quite a difficult task, especially in times of digital transformation, which can be made worse if the person in charge of them does not help staff to acclimate to the changes. It is not enough to explain the process and let people get to work, as this can lead to errors or some people not changing the way they work. Micromanaging can help spot problems, ensure everyone is working the same way, and provide any additional guidance or training that may be needed to make new processes successful much faster.

7-When the company is developing a new market: If a company is moving into a new market, the decision to micromanage employees will depend on the skill and competence of the team, as they will be able to behave like new hires or acquiring new skills in a context unknown to them.

8-When the company is in crisis: If a business is going through a rough patch or a period of uncertainty, it can be important to micromanage the team to make sure everyone knows there is a plan in place that will improve the stability of the organization. Micromanagement helps the transformation of an organization that is undergoing strong changes, because everyone must work together in the same direction and with the same commitment, covering tasks that leave employees who eventually leave, and closely monitoring critical indicators that allow progress to be monitored.

Something that is not openly said, but that happens in a large part of organizations, is that many managers would like to have leaders on their team who are in all the details

Of course, All in perspective. The micromanagement is a suitable management tool for certain occasions, with certain people and for a certain time. Since we get what we control, excess control can lead to deviant behavior, loss of confidence and demotivation of teams, which has an impact on the value that talent has to contribute to the organization and its clients. Remember that the dose makes the poison.

*Diego Pasjalidis is an engineer specializing in strategies, innovation and digital transformation, author of the book Inspiración Extrema. Innovation & Business Director of Stefanini Argentina and speaker. Member of the Board of Directors of the Buenos Aires Tech Cluster.

