Why Fantastic Four’s Josh Trank Didn’t Move Forward With His Star Wars Movie

One of many causes Josh Trank’s Fantastic 4 film didn’t do properly with Fox’s executives was as a result of it was uncomfortable and darkish, a tone he utilized in Chronicle. It looks as if Trank is continuous down that darkish and gritty tone with Capone. From the seems to be of the trailer, audiences can anticipate to journey into the thoughts of Al Capone as he loses his energy and descends into insanity behind bars. Josh Trank appears proper at dwelling with this movie. You’ll be able to catch it on VOD on Might 12.