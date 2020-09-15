Why farmers are angry at the decision to stop sending onions abroad, demonstrations are happening everywhere

new Delhi: Onion exports have been banned by the central government. The farmers are angry about this decision. Farmers have also started demonstrations across the country. Today, farmers in Lasalgaon and some areas around Nashik district of Maharashtra took to the streets to protest against this decision. Nashik is counted among the largest onion mandis in the world. Officials said that the farmers demonstrated in Mungse, Pimpalgaon, Nampur and Umraan markets. During this time, the farmers stopped the bid being made for about 10 thousand quintal onions. He also tried to stop traffic on many routes including the Mumbai-Agra highway. Also Read – Video: Farmers block NH-44 in protest against the ordinances of the Center, police lathicharge on stone pelting

Explain that the government has stopped the export of onion abroad, saying that it tried to control the rising prices of onions in the country, but the farmers said that they were still getting little profit, but onion exports should be stopped. With the sudden drop in prices, there has been a big reduction in their profits.

Today, the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) of Asia's largest onion market, Lasalgaon, started bidding onions for Rs 2,220 per quintal in the morning, which angered the farmers. He claimed that due to the ban on export of onion, its prices have fallen in the domestic market.

Demonstrating farmers said the minimum price of onion was Rs 1,100, maximum Rs 3,209 and average Rs 2,950 per quintal on Monday, which fell to 2,700 hours after deciding to ban exports. On Monday, the central government banned all kinds of onion exports with immediate effect. Its purpose is to increase availability and curb onion prices in the domestic market.