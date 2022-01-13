Why Fernando Schwartz left Televisa and how he found out

After 23 years on the television network, he surprised viewers with his departure from the company (Photo: Facebook / @ Fernando Schwartz)

In televised sports there was a sports journalist who with his character made his way between the competition and the demand of the television station, was Fernando Schwartz. Specialist in soccer and olympic games, Schwarz had an extensive career in the Chapultepec television station until his departure in the year 2000.

After 23 years on the television network surprised viewers with his departure from the company two years after the start of the Korea-Japan World Cup 2002. Despite his extensive experience in Televisa left to join Telemundo.

During an interview with Antonio de Valdes, Fernando Schwartz shared the details of how did your job change happen and what led him to do it. For several years he led the sports section of Televisa but different internal changes left him out of the project.

Fernando Schwartz told why he left Televisa in an interview with Toño de Valdés (Photo: YouTube / @ Toño de Valdés)

It was there that he looked for other options and approached the coverage of the Mexican team, managed to get hold of the source of Tri and traveled with the Aztec team to have the maximum coverage of the official and friendly matches of the Tricolor.

But as in any team, there were internal enmities and Fernando Schwartz began to make his difference with Alfredo Domínguez Muro Y Edgar Valero, collaborators of televised sports of that time.

Schwartz didn’t get along with them and every time he received any indication from them, he analyzed and criticized whether they really required his work or it was a meaningless task. So before being affected by the internal rivalry, he preferred to resign.

Fernando Schwartz recalled a time when Edgar Valero tried to send him to coverage without any exact purpose (Photo: Facebook @ Fernando Schwartz)

“In January I decided to leave Televisa because I did not agree with Domínguez Muro and with Valero practically because I was not even with them and there was a lot of shock”

Among the last events that he covered with the Mexican National Team were the Confederations Cup, America’s Cup, a trip to Hong Kong, China. During 1998 to 2000 he noticed that his brush with Domínguez Muro and Valero would not bring him positive things, so he accepted an offer from Telemundo.

Even during the same interview, he recalled a time when Edgar Valero tried to send him to coverage without any exact purpose. “One day Valero came to my office, before the 1998 World Cup, and he said to me: ‘Hey, you’re going to the technical meeting in Zurich’, ‘Who said (I answered)’, ‘I say’, ‘Your word is not worth, I do not go‘, and I didn’t go, ”said the sports journalist.

One day before the resignation of Fernando Schwartz there was a meeting to create Televisa DEPORTES (Photo: REUTERS / Jose Luis González)

He emphasized that He did not like to follow the orders of Domínguez and Valero So he began to show an attitude not to be under the yoke of his companions who sought to overcome him. That was how he decided to talk to Ricardo Pérez Teuffer, who at that time was one of the producers of the television station.

He presented his resignation and exposed the offer he had on the door to test on American television. Pérez Teuffer accepted and let him conclude the competition calendar of the Tri in the first semesters of 2000.

The producer accepted his proposal and they agreed to resign for May 5, 2000 (Photo: Facebook / @ Fernando Schwartz)

“I did not lower my head with them because I never understood why they brought them, the truth is I never understood it then in 2000 I spoke with Ricardo Pérez Teuffer. I already had an offer from Telemundo and I said to Ricardo: ‘Hey, I’ll keep you such tournaments and I say goodbye in May‘”He recalled.

The producer accepted his proposal and they agreed to resign for May 5, 2000. Even so as not to cause scandal and morbidity, Fernando Schwartz took his things out of the company on Saturday so that his colleagues would not see him and speculate about him, since a day before there was a meeting with which he would officially form televised sports to launch it into the air.

