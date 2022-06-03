Why Fernando Valenzuela has not been inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame

El Toro Valenzuela was already considered for the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame (Photo: Gabriela Pérez Montiel/cuartoscuro.com)



Fernando Valenzuela Anguamea has forged one of the most outstanding careers in Major League Baseball (MLB). throughout the 10 seasons who wore the Los Angeles Dodgers jersey was one of the most outstanding players and even managed to win a couple of World Series championships. Despite the fact that his entry into the Big Top set a precedent for Mexican baseball players, has failed to be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Famethe most prestigious in baseball.

On the eve of the induction ceremony for the class of 2022 to the Hall of Fame in New York, a series of fans launched an initiative on the platform change.org to get the Bull from Etchohuaquila could be the first Mexican to join the group. Among the arguments to promote his candidacy on the internet were his personality, as well as the charisma he showed at the time of “Fernandomania”.

“His six participations in All-Star Games, a Cy Young Award and in the National League with the Dodgersas well as throwing a no-hitter with the Angelenos are just some of the reasons why The Bull of Etchohuaquila should be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame,” the petition reads.

El Toro was the architect of two World Series with Dodgers (Photo: Twittter/ MLB_Mexico)

His candidacy is not new. In fact, his name was present in the list of eligible players of the year 2003when he had the opportunity to participate for the first time, as well as in 2004. However, according to the baseball journalist Juan Vené, the vote he received only reached 6.3% and 3.8 percenta situation that relegated him from the eligible players.

According to the new rules, any player who can be considered You must meet four requirements. First of all, you need to have played at least 10 seasons in the Major Leagues and have retired five years prior to the election. In the same way, in said period he had remained as an active playerstand out in the championship series and not be part of the ineligible list.

Once the list of candidates has been formed, those who achieve exceed 75% of the preferences of the Selection Committee They will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. To achieve this, voters take into account the player’s history, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character and contributions to their teams, traits that are subject to consideration by each voter.

In retirement, he has been in charge of promoting the practice of baseball throughout the country (Photo: Elizabeth Ruiz/cuartoscuro.com)

Furthermore, in accordance with the regulations, only those players who have followed a consistent path and constant. In that sense, they do not take into account particular achievements such as “a batting average of .400 or more for a year, throwing a perfect game or a similar outstanding achievement,” according to the portal.

Although the Mexican pitcher complies with what is requiredthe voters could have placed the obstacle of his investiture in his historical statisticsjust like him short period of good performance which he maintained with the Los Angeles ninth. And it is that in his 17 seasons in the Major Leagues, only between 1981 and 1987 did he have his best ERA. After that period his figure increased and he did not return to his record of 2.45 in 1985.

Although baseball does not seem to do justice to his outstanding career, the Toro ha underestimated on more than one occasion a possible investiture to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Even during his admission to the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019 I declare that:

“The love and affection of all the fans is more than being in Cooperstownso I am happy in this way, to be in my country in our baseball”.

