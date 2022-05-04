Why FIFA sanctioned the Mexican National Team again

The FMF was again sanctioned by FIFA (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

The problems for Mexican Football Federation (FMF) do not end, after the Mexican team get your pass to Qatar World Cup 2022the FIFA shared the sanctions on the countries that competed in the last qualifying round against Qatar and among them the name of Mexico appeared.

Due to background that the Tri with the highest international soccer body, it was thought that the punishments would be related to the use of the homophobic scream; however, it was not so, logistical problems and security in relation to fan behavior in the Azteca Stadium were the new causes for which Femexfut will disburse a large amount of money that amounts to 17 thousand Swiss francs.

The FIFA He specified that the most recent punishments are derived from the games of Mexico vs. Panamathe duel before USA and of Mexico vs El Salvadorall corresponding to the last qualifying round with which the Tricolor got his ticket to Qatar, which were played in Mexico City and the Tri served as a local.

During Mexico vs. El Salvador, the FMF was fined 7,500 Swiss francs (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

For the first of them, it was classified as “team misconduct”, since the start of the match was delayed and did not start at the time that Concacaf and FIFA had scheduled it. Consequently, it was determined that the FMF will have to pay five thousand Swiss francsa figure that would be around 100 thousand Mexican pesos.

In the second fine it was considered “order and security in the stadiums” Well, throughout the Concacaf classic, the Aztec fans entered the stands of the sports venue with lasers of lightwhich were appreciated on the stadium field and even affected the visibility of the soccer players.

So FIFA penalized said security deficiency for not having prevented the use of light fixtures by attendees with a fine of five thousand Swiss francs, additional to the first fine. And finally, during the match Mexico vs El Salvador the start of the game it was also delayed a few minutes, so the Mexican Federation fined it for failure in logistics organization; again he referred to “team misconduct” and “delayed start.”

All punished matches were played at the Azteca Stadium (Photo; Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

Because it was the second time that the National Team started a match late, the fine imposed by FIFA was seven thousand 500 Swiss francsso in total Femexfut will have to pay FIFA the amount of 17,500 Swiss francs.

Mexico’s classification for the 2022 World Cup was tainted by the sanctions and fines paid by the Mexican Federation headed by Yon de Luisapresident of the FMF, because on several occasions the cry that FIFA bannedso the Tri had to play some qualifying matches at home without fans.

For this reason, the FMF -together with Liga MX- undertook the program to reduce the incidence of the use of discriminatory and homophobic phrases. The first action started by the Federation focused on the program of the Fan IDthat is, identify all the attendees who come to a football stadium and register their biometric data to guarantee security inside and around the stadium.

Another action was based on the expulsion of people who use the homophobic cry and vetoes of the fans in the Mexican stadiums in which the phrase prohibited by FIFA sounds.

