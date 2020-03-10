Why Filming Stephen King’s The Stand Has Been ‘Crazy’ During Coronavirus Scare

Depart a Remark
Stephen King is not fairly as prescient as The Simpsons, however he is written so many tales that it is inevitable actual life will begin to imitate artwork. Fortunately, that is not fairly the case (but) with the coronavirus and The Stand, however since The Stand TV sequence for CBS All Entry is coming quickly, Stu Redman actor James Marsden acknowledged the comparisons.
There are scenes at first of The Stand the place as quickly as you see somebody who seems regular sneeze or cough into their arm, everybody’s eyes within the room darts in the direction of them. I see that in public now, and everybody sort of takes a number of steps away from the particular person. It’s loopy. We’re in full panic mode proper now.
That is what James Marsden instructed Selection about The Stand sequence, which began filming again in September 2019 in Vancouver. Extra just lately, the coronavirus has began to unfold across the globe. The Stand novel — printed in 1978 and nonetheless Stephen King’s best novel to this point, for my part — follows a worldwide virus outbreak that kills greater than 99% of the inhabitants. It is not fairly the coronavirus, though a worry of one thing just like the virus in The Stand or Contagion has many individuals on edge.
James Marsden stated he does not actually deal with it whereas filming his scenes as Stu Redman:
Clearly, nobody would ever wish to capitalize on one thing as horrible as this, nevertheless it actually makes it related. I simply don’t give it some thought and simply preserve chugging away.
One one that doesn’t like to listen to comparisons between The Stand and the coronavirus is Stephen King himself:
Yeah, in Stephen King’s guide, a weaponized flu pressure known as Undertaking Blue is by chance launched and it is immune to vaccines, wiping out nearly all of humanity. That is not fairly the case right here. Removed from it.
The Stand was already tailored right into a miniseries in 1994, however one factor that is actually thrilling about CBS All Entry’ new sequence is that Stephen King is writing “a brand new coda that will not be discovered within the guide.” Sure, a brand new ending is coming with an episode that takes viewers past the guide to seek out out what occurred subsequent to the survivors of The Stand novel.
Along with James Marsden as Stu Redman, The Stand has a huge forged, together with Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg, Whoopi Goldberg as Mom Abagail, Marilyn Manson as Garbage can Man, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Ellis, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, and extra.
In January 2019, CBS All Entry introduced The Stand as “a 10-episode occasion in 2020.” In September, it was revealed that the primary episode is titled “The Finish,” directed by Josh Boone from a script he co-wrote with Ben Cavell.
When he is not filming or speaking about filming The Stand, James Marsden is co-starring within the new Sonic the Hedgehog film. We’re presently on standby for an official premiere date for The Stand, and I hope a trailer for the sequence is coming quickly. Are you excited to see this newest Stephen King adaptation?
