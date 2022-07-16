Why Final Fantasy XVI can become one of the great JRPGs in history

The return to medieval fantasy and the more mature and darker tone of its story excites fans.

The launch of a new Final Fantasy It is always a reason for joy, although it happens that in recent years the game of this illustrious has been rare JRPG saga It hasn’t had numerous developmental problems. The exception is being Final Fantasy XVI, which with its only two trailers has excited fans of the Japanese role. What makes it so special? From the outset, return to the medieval fantasysomething that the team led by Naoki Yoshida was clear from the beginning as we tell you in our special with the first exclusive details of Final Fantasy XVI.

His story promises to be darker and more mature than that of other JRPGsSquare Enix I also wanted to tell a story darker and more mature that it was able to make us reflect not only on what we see in the game, but on our own world. And it is one of those details that most excites us about this new episode of the Final Fantasy series. “I want to return the saga to that essence [la de Final Fantasy 1] but using the resources we currently have, that’s why we’ve gone back to the medieval setting. And also because of that, the story will be easy to follow,” Naoko Yoshida told us.

Another of the great mysteries related to this project had to do with the game structure. Would it be open world or not? The answer is no, and it just so happens that it was recently confirmed that it would have taken about 15 years of work to create an open world in FF XVI. With a very frenetic combat system, summons as the main protagonists of the action, and a story that promises to surprise from start to finish, there are compelling reasons to be excited about this new Square Enix JRPG, which is not the only one in the series. saga that we will have in 2023.

Just a few days ago, the second episode of Final Fantasy VII Remake was finally presented, in addition to other projects related to the saga.

