Why Firefly’s Morena Baccarin Thinks The Show Is Still So Beloved By Fans

There’s nearly by no means a present that will get cancelled and does not depart a legion of followers behind who spend important quantities of time mourning the demise of mentioned present. However, few cancelled reveals in latest reminiscence have had the fan-fueled afterlife of Firefly. The sci-fi collection solely lasted for one, very temporary, season on Fox in 2002, however those that had devoted themselves to watching it weekly nonetheless clamor for a reunion, reboot or something that may give them extra of the story. And, star Morena Baccarin believes she is aware of why.