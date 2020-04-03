Why Florence Pugh Is Taking A Break From Acting After Black Widow

Florence Pugh had a number of TV and movie roles over the previous couple of years. You may need caught her in Outlaw King on Netflix or in Liam Neeson’s The Commuter. Nonetheless, it was her starring position in Combating with My Household final 12 months that introduced her to mainstream consideration. She adopted that with a task within the chilling Midsommar, after which, her third movie of 2019 was Little Ladies, which earned her an Oscar nomination for actress in a supporting position. Barely greater than 12 months after the journey had began, she was set to look alongside Scarlett Johansson within the first movie of the brand new part of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Black Widow. That film will nonetheless occur, although its launch is on maintain.