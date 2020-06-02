Why Frozen II’s Josh Gad Thinks An Olaf Spinoff Film Doesn’t ‘Really feel Earned’

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Spin-offs are virtually all the time in query when a franchise like Frozen makes as a lot of a splash as they’ve. With animated shorts, a sequel in Frozen II, and even the not too long ago closed Broadway present serving to prolong the attain of Disney’s blockbuster franchise, an Olaf spin-off movie felt like a prospect that would have naturally match into that bushel of IP magic. However the voice behind that snowman, actor Josh Gad, feels that placing the highlight on Olaf isn’t one thing value melting over.