Why Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure Started ‘Bawling’ During The Series Finale

Warning! Spoilers forward for the Fuller Home collection finale.
The last episodes of Fuller Home have been full of a number of emotion, nostalgic visitor appearances from the great previous days of Full Home, and an entire lot of hugging. That is the Tanner household, so it’s to be anticipated. The Netflix collection culminated in a lovely triple marriage ceremony for Stephanie, DJ, and Kimmy and some different surprises. Not too long ago, collection star Candace Cameron Bure defined why she began “bawling” through the collection finale.
After the triple marriage ceremony, Stephanie and Kimmy revealed that they have been shifting out of the Tanner-Fuller-Gibbler family to be nearer to the brand new areas for Uncle Monty’s, a sandwich store owned by Jimmy, Fernando, and Steve. That alone moved DJ to make an emotional speech about how a lot her household meant to her. Nevertheless, in a shock twist, Kimmy and Stephanie determine to remain and maintain the She-Wolf pack collectively. Awoo! It was that individual second that made Candace Cameron Bure cry. Right here’s what she instructed TVLine:
It was completely a shock after I learn it on the desk learn. Speak about getting all of the feels. I used to be so unhappy that they have been shifting out as we have been studying that script. The considered the Fuller home being empty, and even simply having one household in it, made me so unhappy. So once they got here in on the very finish, I began bawling. I used to be like, that is good. That is completely good.
Certainly, everybody shifting out of the Fuller home suddenly would have been extremely unhappy. The Tanner-Fuller-Gibblers have been over-the-top and sometimes ridiculous, however they have been a household who have been all the time there for one another. Plus, it was the ultimate episode and if I obtained choked up simply watching it, then Candace Cameron Bure’s weeping in that second makes absolute sense. And I agree, it was slightly “good.”
The actress additionally stated that she “meant each phrase” she stated whereas giving her emotional speech on the marriage ceremony. To Candace Cameron Bure, they weren’t simply phrases on a web page {that a} author had written; they meant “a lot” to her personally. Cameron Bure additionally revealed that they solely filmed two takes of that scene as a result of it was “so emotional.” Actually, principally all the things concerning the Fuller Home collection finale was emotional, however I’m completely happy Stephanie, DJ, and Kimmy obtained their completely happy ending. She-wolf pack ceaselessly, am I proper?
Elsewhere within the collection finale, Joey McIntyre officiated the triple marriage ceremony after Pastor Tim needed to drop out. There have been additionally a number of particular visitors on the marriage ceremony, together with Candace Cameron Bure’s mother and aunt (simply not the lacking Aunt Becky, in fact). Nevertheless, the actress thinks that Blake McIver Ewing’s Derek Boyd, a.okay.a. the absent Michelle’s childhood pal, was the “standout shock visitor.” I can solely hope that Cameron Bure’s mother and aunt weren’t offended.
All 5 seasons of Fuller Home are presently streaming on Netflix. For extra on what to look at, remember to try our 2020 summer time TV premiere information.
