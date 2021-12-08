Why Gabriel Deck hardly plays in the NBA

With no minutes in the NBA Gabriel Deck was sent to OKC Blue, the G-League affiliate team, with the idea of ​​”picking up the pace.”

It was July 2004 when Manu Ginobili He was driving on a highway during his honeymoon: a car hit a truck around a curve and almost took his life and that of his family. “I threw myself onto the shoulder and started to skid. I could have hit the other car head-on, against a tree or fallen off a cliff … And there was no Olympic Game, no gold medal, no race, nothing … “. This is how the best basketball player in our history told it to later give a conclusion about that anecdote. “I was lucky… People look down on that concept in life. It happened to me that day and also in my career. More than once it happened to me get to the right place, at the right time. Of course I did my thing, but sometimes without that quota of fortune you cannot achieve the things that you later get through talent and dedication… ”.

That analysis of MG20, who, just by reviewing his career, observes that he always had ideal arrivals to each of the teams and selected that he integrated, it is applicable to what is happening with Gabriel Deck on the NBA. A case for many inexplicable but that, in reality, has been repeated throughout history and here we will try to explain why it happens. The NBA is the top tournament in the world, with 95% of the best players on the planet, but with a different style of play, different rules and a particular idiosyncrasy. In short, a competition with its own dynamics that must be understood in order to analyze why the Santiago, figure of the Real Madrid and of the World runner-up team in 2019, does not play – just 45 minutes in total during the team’s first 22 games, including 22 in the last, a historic beating against Memphis – and is so little taken into account that it was sent to the G-League affiliate, the tournament of development that the NBA has, a kind of Reserve of the First. An attitude for many incomprehensible and almost insulting towards Tortuga. But what marks that, many times, in the NBA you have to be in the ideal place at the ideal moment, regardless of whether you have the conditions to succeed there.

To understand – or at least try – how the man from Santiago came to this present, a chronology of the events must be made. At the end of last April, after shining and winning everything at Real Madrid, Deck was presented with a unique opportunity that he could not miss. Although by character, essence and lifestyle, Tortu was never someone who despaired of the NBA, the situation that occurred finally convinced him. On the one hand, He had already proven his quality in Europe and, at 26, he looked ready for the next level. The NBA was an understandable sporting challenge. On the other, to Oklahoma City Thunder He had money left over in the salary cap that he had to spend and could make him an important offer: $ 14.5 million for four years. In this way, Tortu could pay the Real’s termination clause and take a leap that his level of play already demanded … The only bad thing was that he was only guaranteed one year in the agreement, although with one good thing: he had a handful of games of the season (20/21) to prove their worth, in addition to the Olympic Games and the preseason of the following campaign (21/22).

The move of the santiagueño did not seem to have great risks. Even less when he arrived at the team at the end of the season and, after the protocol isolation, he stood out in the last 10 games, averaging 8.4 points, 48% from the field, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21 minutes. The only blemish was the effectiveness in triples (13%), something understandable considering that the distance of the line of 3 is greater in the NBA than in FIBA. But, in those games, Tortu showed himself for what he is: a power forward who plays very well off the ball, is strong, powerful and fast, who boasts a very good mid-range shot and an improvable long pitch for the NBA. In short, a luxury worker who does not require shots because the team is always before him and his statistics. All virtues that surprised himself Kobe Bryant during the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup that he witnessed next to Ginobili and that made him ask Manu who he was and ask him to greet him after the game …

Before the Olympics, Deck was infected with Covid-19 and that limited his level in Tokyo

Everything seemed to be heading until it began to get complicated in our winter, when hours away from traveling to the Olympic concentration of the National Team in Las Vegas, Deck caught COVID-19 and that limited his level in Tokyo, after missing almost two weeks of preparation and never being able to display the level that is known to him (he went from 14 points and 56% on the field in the World Cup to 11.8 and 43% in the Games). Then came the NBA preseason, at which point Gabriel had to fight for one of 15 spots on the final roster. And it all started quite well, playing 18 minutes in the first friendly. After not entering the second, he had 14 and 24 minutes in the duels against the Nuggets from Campazzo, in the last one achieving nine points and 11 rebounds to finish with averages of 6 points and 6 rebounds in 18m. A ratification of your ability. So it was not surprising that, on October 16, the coach Mark Daigneault confirm it on campus to start the season. Everything seemed to be running on rails.

Even in the first days of the regular season, Deck played little (6.3 minutes on average) but entered at least three of the first six games. A trend that would disappear, after the team lost five of the six and ratified the prediction that placed it fighting not to be the worst team in the West (today it is 25th in the NBA positions). During November, Tortu played just three minutes in two of the 15 games played by the Thunder. Thus it was clear that the compliments that the coach had given the player referred more to the reports he had received from the general manager. Sam Presti and scouts in Europe than what he himself thought, something more common in the NBA every day. The technicians are within an action plan of the franchises and have less decision power every day, except when talking about making a team work.

In this case, OKC’s strategy is very long-term, as is customary in the famous rebuilding of the NBA, a process that, with few exceptions, takes at least five years, in the best of cases and that, due to the mentality American has no shortcuts. Presti, a connoisseur of this reality, achieved what no one in history could: collect an enormous number of draft choices, the selection that is made annually to reinforce teams with college and foreign players. The former director of the Spurs, which was formed in the shadow of the Texan family run by old acquaintances of Ginobili, RC Buford and Gregg Popovich, accumulated a whopping 34 elections, 17 in the first round and 17 in the second, to spend in seven years (2021-2026). Without haste and with more picks than players, Presti began to diagram the future, supported a lot by youth and foreigners, a weakness of his – but, in principle, not of Daigneault. Today, among the 17 players on the squad, 11 are 23 or younger and several were born outside the United States.

The picture is completed by the salary amount that the franchise has spent: for this season just 78 million, the least amount among the 30 teams. Today, For the Thunder, the important thing is developing young talent regardless of the results. What’s more, it is even better for you to lose to keep falling behind in the positions and thus have a better chance of getting high draft picks, a tactic called Tanking they have done numerous teams in the past. The team, with many talented kids surrounded by some veterans, did quite well – for its potential – until mid-November, when it began to fall, losing 11 of the last 12 games, eight in a row, the last one due to a scandalous difference against Memphis (152-79).

The context he arrived in – a very loose team, to develop and without pressure – seemed ideal for Deck. It was believed that as a proven and productive player that he was, he could play a lot and adapt to the squad, teammates and style of play without the extreme demands that top franchises have. But none of that happened, although today there is no certainty as to why he does not play anything, beyond not speaking English and not having a game that was born for the NBA. The coach gave some clue when, a few days ago, he made a statement. “Deck is a tough player, very intelligent, who stands out at the low post, but he is not exactly how we play today and that affects”, he commented to the local press, making it clear that he observes that the characteristics of the Santiago native go against what he wants to display on the field.

Mark Daigneault coach of the Thunders stated, “Deck is a tough player, very intelligent, who excels in the low post, but he is just not how we play today and that affects”

Not being in the coach’s plans, in the franchise they received the call from their agents and they worried. They asked for time to find a solution, but today on the horizon the exit appears as the most probable. More than anything because his contract will only be guaranteed on January 10. Until that day, the Thunder can cut it and only pay until that day. After that date, you will have to pay the entire contract. But, of course, convenience appears again on the horizon: OKC needs to spend money because there is a minimum amount of money to spend – Today it is 101 million – if you do not want to pay taxes. So, in reality, the franchise should not save money but the other way around …

For now, Deck not only does not play but was sent to OKC Blue, the G-League affiliate team, with the idea that “take a rhythm”, according to the franchise. Although, in reality, today it seems that OKC no longer wants it. He didn’t play bad or did anything wrong, it just seems like they quickly lost love for his game. Or could it be that it was only an economic question? Gaby, true to her profile, does not speak, does not cause problems, trains and waits for her chance.

It seems cruel and even inconsiderate what Oklahoma does, but it is also true that this is the rules of the game in the NBA. Today and always. It will not be the first player – nor the last – to be treated as a commodity or a number. Except for Manu, it happened to all Argentines. And to many others, more to foreigners, who always have to pay a floor fee and demonstrate in the NBA as if nothing had happened before. For that reason, of course, for being part of this “circus”, they also pay millions. There is nothing to complain about, just explain how the NBA forms are, even if we don’t like them. Once one enters, there is no longer the right to kick …

For the players it is decisive to have mental strength to bank the crises while waiting for a change of scenery. Or else, leave. Deck has enough capacity to take either option. You just have to choose. And continue, as he always did, from that day when, in the cellar of a bus that they cleaned with his brother, he decided to leave Colonia Dora, his town in Santiago, to try his luck in Quimsa de Santiago, the first step towards the dream of living off basketball …

