Why Game of Thrones’ Pedro Pascal was the Perfect Red Viper, according to showrunner David Benioff

Greater than six years after it occurred, the well-known duel between The Mountain and Oberyn Martell stays one of the most stunning moments in TV historical past – and one of the standout moments from Game of Thrones‘ eight collection run.

A big half of what made the scene so memorable is how in style Oberyn had been – in no small half due to Pedro Pascal’s efficiency in the function – and showrunner David Benioff has now defined why The Mandalorian star was the excellent actor for the half.

Talking to Selection, Benioff mentioned, “He figures out who the character actually is after which he portrays that man, scouring off all falsehood. Plus, he’s actually f***ing good-looking.”

Benioff defined that the character was a tough one to solid, given how a lot charisma and swagger was required for the function, whereas he additionally had to be somebody that audiences would imagine as a killer.

And he mentioned that though the video high quality on Pascal’s audition wasn’t nice, he was offered on the actor’s efficiency from the get-go.

“It was an iPhone selfie audition, which was uncommon,” he mentioned. “And this wasn’t one of the new-fangled iPhones with the fancy cameras. It regarded like s***; it was shot vertical; the entire factor was very amateurish. Apart from the efficiency, which was intense and plausible and excellent.”

He added, “As soon as we noticed the complete season there was little doubt Pedro was going to be a star. I assumed he deserved extra recognition, frankly. Was he nominated for any awards? He ought to have been. However Dan and I had been thrilled that we gave Pedro a job that helped his ascent, as a result of he’s an absolute gem of an actor and a person.”

In fact, since his short-lived Game of Thrones stint, Pascal has gone on to obtain extra success, first on in style Netflix drama Narcos and extra lately as the title character on Disney Plus Star Wars collection The Mandalorian.

He’ll return for the second outing of the smash-hit collection later this month, as soon as once more accompanied by The Little one – aka Child Yoda.

