Why George Lucas Had Doubts About Introducing Yoda In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

I didn’t actually perceive it till the primary day of taking pictures, and seeing the dailies and seeing it in motion and underneath the appropriate lighting circumstances. Numerous these issues, like Yoda, obtained completed like an hour earlier than we shot it. All the things was at all times on the run. So I lastly obtained to see the entire thing completed, put collectively, lit correctly, and that’s after I knew it was going to work. Earlier than that I needed to depend on Frank Oz. Frank had carried out nice in rehearsals and Stuart Freeborn was working very diligently on attempting to get the puppet to work, however it didn’t persuade me till I noticed the precise film.