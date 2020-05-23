Why George Lucas Kept Darth Vader’s Empire Strikes Back Twist From The Actor

When David Prowse noticed The Empire Strikes Back in theaters in the summertime of 1980, he was simply as stunned as audiences and that’s a superb factor too. It’s powerful to think about the film would have had the identical affect on viewers if everybody already knew what the reveal could be. The second Star Wars film remains to be highly-regarded as the very best and favourite of the Skywalker Saga, and the epic-ness that got here with Luke’s lineage has slightly one thing to do with it.