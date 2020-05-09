Why George Lucas Really Made The Star Wars Prequels, According To Kathleen Kennedy

Depart a Remark
To say that George Lucas’ authentic Star Wars trilogy made an impression on audiences could be a gross understatement. Not solely did the three movies win moviegoers with their motion, scope, humor and coronary heart, however in addition they impressed a era. After it was accomplished, many questioned if Lucas would ever create a brand new trilogy, and he finally did so with the prequels. The filmmaker went forwards and backwards for years about whether or not he would create new movies, however Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy thinks she is aware of why he lastly determined to go for them.
Kathleen Kennedy has recognized George Lucas for years and labored with him as a producer on the Indiana Jones movies. Though Lucas wasn’t truly directing the films, she believes the improvements in filmmaking employed for the Indiana Jones franchise obtained Lucas fascinated with what could possibly be completed for Star Wars. And in consequence, he might have been a bit extra motivated to return to the galaxy far, far-off:
I used to be round with the films that have been in between [Star Wars trilogies] which is the Indiana Jones films. I don’t assume he ever stopped fascinated with whether or not he would do extra Star Wars and I feel what occurred throughout Indy was that he was not on the ground directing. He was not essentially in it, as a result of it was primarily Steven [Spielberg]. So, with anyone like George, and anybody who’s a filmmaker, they get antsy after some time at not having the ability to be on that flooring telling tales, making films, and his love of pushing the know-how, clearly, we have been doing a specific amount of that with every of the Indiana Jones films, nevertheless it wasn’t like Star Wars and I feel that every time we might push the know-how, in making these films, he obtained the bug to begin fascinated with what that may imply for Star Wars.
Kathleen Kennedy introduced up an attention-grabbing level throughout her look on the second episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Lucas has all the time had an curiosity in know-how and visible results and had already had quite a few patents when kicking off manufacturing on the unique Star Wars movie.
Like Star Wars, the Indiana Jones sequence additionally contributed to advances in visible results and, based mostly on the way in which Lucas’ thoughts works, it doubtless would have been onerous for him not to consider how these strategies could possibly be used for Star Wars films.
Anticipation for the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy was excessive when it was first introduced, however many longtime followers have been left dissatisfied after the discharge of The Phantom Menace. Its sequel, Assault of the Clones, wouldn’t obtain a lot acclaim both, although many have been comparatively glad with Revenge of the Sith.
Lately, the reception to the prequels has develop into extra constructive, with many coming to understand what they convey to the Skywalker Saga. This not solely contains followers, however Star Wars actors have additionally acknowledged the excessive factors of the movies.
Many should have differing opinions on George Lucas’ second trilogy, however it may’t be denied that they have been an achievement in filmmaking. And in the long term, Star Wars followers are most likely higher for having them.
The first two episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian are actually accessible to stream on Disney+.
Add Comment