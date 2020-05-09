Why George Lucas Really Made The Star Wars Prequels, According To Kathleen Kennedy

I used to be round with the films that have been in between [Star Wars trilogies] which is the Indiana Jones films. I don’t assume he ever stopped fascinated with whether or not he would do extra Star Wars and I feel what occurred throughout Indy was that he was not on the ground directing. He was not essentially in it, as a result of it was primarily Steven [Spielberg]. So, with anyone like George, and anybody who’s a filmmaker, they get antsy after some time at not having the ability to be on that flooring telling tales, making films, and his love of pushing the know-how, clearly, we have been doing a specific amount of that with every of the Indiana Jones films, nevertheless it wasn’t like Star Wars and I feel that every time we might push the know-how, in making these films, he obtained the bug to begin fascinated with what that may imply for Star Wars.