Why God Friended Me Ended Without Revealing Who God Was

The texture-good CBS drama God Friended Me ended its two season run final night time with a finale that, like many TV finales this season, needed to be cobbled collectively after manufacturing wanted to be shut down. Happily, although, creators / govt producers Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt have been in a position to put collectively a finale that wrapped up a number of storylines for the followers who’ve been alongside on the journey with Miles, Cara and their associates from the start. However, one story that did not get an actual conclusion was Miles lastly discovering out who “God” was. Now we all know why the creators made that call, although.
Outspoken atheist Miles had been following the bread crumbs dropped by “God” for 2 years by the point the sequence finale got here down, and it had led him and his associates to inadvertently assist out lots of people through the God account’s buddy strategies. Clearly, Miles’ curiosity about determining who (or what) was behind that account is what led him to all of these folks and his good deeds, so why was it determined to maintain that info from audiences within the finale? Here is what Bryan Wynbrandt informed Deadline in regards to the selection:
Within the spirit of the present, looking for one’s personal place on this planet, for Miles, his journey was much less about him getting the reply and extra about him being able to obtain it. Whether or not it’s God or not God, it was about getting him to a spot the place he’s open minded and unencumbered by the tragedies of the previous and he was absolutely open to the reply. That was finally the journey and that’s what the mountaintop represents. Who it was [is] much less vital.
Whereas it is type of a bummer to not get a definitive reply to who’s behind the God account through the two-hour finale, Bryan Wynbrandt makes an excellent level. God Friended Me wasn’t actually about whether or not or not the entity behind the account was actually the God (and even a God), nevertheless it was about opening Miles up sufficient that he could be prepared to think about different view factors and assume extra deeply about his personal religion, or lack thereof. Following the buddy strategies of the account not solely led him to Cara, however others who have been in a position to assist him develop as an individual, and even assist him examine new buddy circumstances.
In fact, wanting into all these buddy strategies additionally led Miles to a better connection together with his father, an Episcopal pastor who has had numerous battle with Miles. The household misplaced Miles’ mom in a automotive accident when he was a toddler, and are nonetheless coping with the ramifications of that tragedy, which is without doubt one of the issues that led Miles to surrender his religion.
As anybody who watched the finale is aware of, although, whereas he was OK with the thought of by no means discovering out who was behind the account, we did get the sense that Miles received his reply. And, now that he is a greater, extra open, individual we are able to all think about that Miles will proceed to assist folks in any method he can, even when he does not get his inspiration from whoever was behind the God account.
