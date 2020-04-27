Why God Friended Me Ended Without Revealing Who God Was

Whereas it is type of a bummer to not get a definitive reply to who’s behind the God account through the two-hour finale, Bryan Wynbrandt makes an excellent level. God Friended Me wasn’t actually about whether or not or not the entity behind the account was actually the God (and even a God), nevertheless it was about opening Miles up sufficient that he could be prepared to think about different view factors and assume extra deeply about his personal religion, or lack thereof. Following the buddy strategies of the account not solely led him to Cara, however others who have been in a position to assist him develop as an individual, and even assist him examine new buddy circumstances.