Why Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Killed Off Those Two Returning Characters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters expanded upon Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse by persevering with the evolution of the titular beast and planting seeds for his upcoming battle with Kong. The movie additionally established additional continuity by bringing in characters from its 2014 predecessor. Sadly, two of these characters didn’t make it out alive. Whereas some might have been shocked to see them killed off, the creatives seem to have had good causes for doing so.
By the tip of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, each Sally Hawkins’ Dr. Vivienne Graham and Ken Watanabe’s Dr. Ishiro Serizawa met their demises. Graham was killed comparatively early by King Ghidorah, however director Mike Dougherty defined that her demise was crucial for growing the movie’s monstrous antagonist:
However significantly, I like Sally and I like Dr. Graham. However I additionally love tragedy and wished to point out the sheer ruthless brutality of Ghidorah, which suggests SOMEONE needed to chew it and killing off a brand new character or an additional wouldn’t have the identical impression. However somebody you want… that hurts.
Mike Dougherty lately participated in a reside watchalong of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, throughout which he revealed this and different behind-the-scenes secrets and techniques. This additionally included an evidence for offing Dr. Serizawa. Apparently, his demise was a means of reversing a key scene from the 1954 Godzilla movie:
Serizawa’s sacrifice was purposely designed to be the inverse of Serizawa’s demise from the 1954 movie, the place he sacrificed himself to kill Godzilla. In my thoughts, this model of the character is correcting that mistake by saving his god.
Within the movie, Serizawa sacrificed himself by manually activating a nuclear warhead that was supposed to hurry up Godzilla’s therapeutic course of. The scene is poignant as a result of it rectifys the unique Dr. Serizawa’s actions within the 1954 traditional, however Watanabe’s choice to barely alter his closing piece of dialogue additionally provides an extra layer to it.
Though the demise of Sally Hawkins’ Dr. Graham appears like a punch to the intestine, it occurs so shortly that followers might not have gotten an opportunity to let it really sink in. Regardless of this, Hawkins nonetheless performed the scene fairly properly.
Serizawa and Graham weren’t the one two characters that made their second MonsterVerse appearances within the movie. Dr. Houston Brooks, who first appeared within the ‘70s-set Kong: Cranium Island, returned and was performed by Byron Morton. Corey Hawkins performed his youthful counterpart in Kong. And in contrast to his colleagues, Brooks survived the occasions of King of the Monsters.
It’s unlucky that the MonsterVerse has already mentioned farewell to 2 veteran characters, however their deaths show the franchise isn’t afraid to play with audiences’ feelings. Moviegoers can feast their eyes on the following installment within the monster-led franchise when Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on November 20.
