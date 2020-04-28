Why Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Killed Off Those Two Returning Characters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters expanded upon Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse by persevering with the evolution of the titular beast and planting seeds for his upcoming battle with Kong. The movie additionally established additional continuity by bringing in characters from its 2014 predecessor. Sadly, two of these characters didn’t make it out alive. Whereas some might have been shocked to see them killed off, the creatives seem to have had good causes for doing so.