Why Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Rated PG-13

The MonsterVerse has already spotlighted Godzilla and King Kong individually, and may every little thing go in accordance with plan, these two will lastly conflict in the direction of the top of the yr within the appropriately-named Godzilla vs. Kong. There’s nonetheless loads in regards to the crossover that’s left to be revealed, however one factor that’s now not a secret is the film’s ranking. Like the opposite MonsterVerse entries, it will likely be a PG-13 providing.