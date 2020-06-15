Why Gordon Ramsay Had To Flee From A Hippo For Nat Geo’s Uncharted

Spoilers forward for the second episode of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 2 on Nationwide Geographic.

The second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted has already taken the famend chef to some sudden, distinctive, and surprisingly harmful locations within the seek for new dishes and methods of getting ready them. The second episode noticed Gordon Ramsay journey to South Africa, the place he would go off the crushed path to be taught the talents he’d have to impress a Zulu chief together with his culinary skills. Within the course of, nonetheless, Ramsay and the Uncharted workforce bumped into an uninvited visitor: a hippopotamus that compelled them to flee.