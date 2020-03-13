Why Grey’s Anatomy Went Way Too Far Revealing The Father Of Amelia’s Baby

Gray’s Anatomy moved on from the melodrama of Alex Karev’s departure to return to its earlier topic of max drama: Amelia’s being pregnant and the daddy. Followers have been ready and ready to search out out whether or not Owen or Hyperlink is the daddy of her youngster, in addition to how Teddy could be impacted if Owen was certainly the dad-to-be, particularly after her hookup with Tom. Amelia herself didn’t know the paternity for fairly some time, however “Life On Mars?” lastly delivered the information. Hyperlink goes to be a dad!