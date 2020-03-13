Why Grey’s Anatomy Went Way Too Far Revealing The Father Of Amelia’s Baby

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March 12 episode of Gray’s Anatomy on ABC, known as “Life On Mars?”
Gray’s Anatomy moved on from the melodrama of Alex Karev’s departure to return to its earlier topic of max drama: Amelia’s being pregnant and the daddy. Followers have been ready and ready to search out out whether or not Owen or Hyperlink is the daddy of her youngster, in addition to how Teddy could be impacted if Owen was certainly the dad-to-be, particularly after her hookup with Tom. Amelia herself didn’t know the paternity for fairly some time, however “Life On Mars?” lastly delivered the information. Hyperlink goes to be a dad!
Now, if this had occurred a few weeks in the past, I’d have been unabashedly blissful, and it’s not simply that I used to be worn out by how Gray’s arguably ruined Alex Karev’s character to write down him out. No, the bizarre love pentagon — or pentagram, actually — born of this mysterious being pregnant plot with Hyperlink/Amelia/Owen/Teddy/Tom pushed me to the sting when Teddy, suspecting that Owen is perhaps the dad of Amelia’s child, connected with Tom.
I used to be pushed proper on over the sting when Teddy went forward and connected with Tom once more in “Life On Mars?” whereas Owen was obliviously wanting ahead to planning their marriage ceremony. Congrats to Hyperlink and Amelia for reconciling in a brilliant romantic scene involving rain and a guitar earlier than studying that they get to be mother and father collectively, I assume, however the blissful second was positively tarnished for me by Teddy hooking up with Tom once more.
I’m exhausted by the love pentagram drama, and it’s not going to be wholly over simply because Amelia and Hyperlink know that the newborn is theirs. Teddy technically connected with Tom (the primary time, anyway) as a result of she thought Owen might be the daddy and did not know the way he’d deal with it, so the pentagram can’t be downgraded to a triangle till Teddy and Owen settle that Hyperlink is the dad-to-be.
And even then it won’t be right down to Code Triangle, since Owen may begin to miss Amelia (regardless of a few of his therapy of her) if/when he finds out that Teddy connected with Tom not less than twice whereas they have been newly engaged. Amelia appears fairly settled on Hyperlink, so any additional love pentagram/sq./triangle motion presumably received’t contain her coronary heart being tugged in two completely different instructions. I simply can’t vouch for Teddy, Owen, and Tom, and I so want that I may.
So lots of the different Gray’s Anatomy Season 16 plots are a lot extra fascinating to me. DeLuca is a large number, and won’t get higher till he will get worse. When not hooking up with Teddy, Tom crossed a line as a way to safe an enormous donation to Gray Sloan. Richard is taking himself out of surgical procedure indefinitely. And people are only some of the fascinating tales that don’t contain manner an excessive amount of romantic overlap!
Actually, if Gray’s Anatomy changed any and all romantic drama involving Owen and Teddy with Amelia and Hyperlink simply hanging out, I’d be happier. I do know that I join love triangles and melodrama each time I activate Grey’s Anatomy, however I am prepared for this one to be accomplished.
I do sort of wish to see Jackson’s response to this complete scenario, although. He simply roughly dumped Station 19’s Vic as a result of he felt she wasn’t treating their relationship like an grownup relationship. What would he say to this mess with Teddy/Tom/Owen as collateral injury of Amelia’s child daddy drama arc?
Discover out what occurs subsequent on Gray’s Anatomy with new episodes airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following new episodes of Station 19 at Eight p.m. ET within the midseason TV lineup.
