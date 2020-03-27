Why Grey’s Anatomy’s DeLuca Needs To Face Some Serious Consequences After His Meltdown

Admittedly, the episode did kind of give him an out, because the suspicions of human trafficking that appeared most unlikely however resulted in his break won’t be so off-base as they appeared. Nonetheless, even when he was proper, he did not go about dealing with the case in a suitable means as a doctor at a serious hospital. Proper now, DeLuca appears to be a hazard to himself and others. If all he receives is a suspension, it must final for extra than simply an episode or two.