Why Grey’s Anatomy’s DeLuca Needs To Face Some Serious Consequences After His Meltdown

Grey’s Anatomy delivered a Andrew DeLuca meltdown within the March 19 episode that was a very long time coming, and his break got here in entrance of among the most necessary figures at Gray Sloan in addition to a ready room full of sufferers. Whereas the breakdown is presumably as a consequence of his household historical past and he is not fully guilty, he must face some critical penalties.
DeLuca’s breakdown was critical sufficient that his fellow docs at Gray Sloan surrounded him, believing he was a hazard, and Bailey referred to as safety on him. He stop regardless of her solely aspiring to droop him, and solely Meredith’s promise to dig into the case that triggered him prompted him to comply with take the suspension. He ended the episode rushing down a darkish highway on his motorbike.
Admittedly, the episode did kind of give him an out, because the suspicions of human trafficking that appeared most unlikely however resulted in his break won’t be so off-base as they appeared. Nonetheless, even when he was proper, he did not go about dealing with the case in a suitable means as a doctor at a serious hospital. Proper now, DeLuca appears to be a hazard to himself and others. If all he receives is a suspension, it must final for extra than simply an episode or two.
Whereas Grey’s Anatomy is not precisely identified for its realism, it might use a high-stakes storyline that does not consequence within the happiest end result potential, at the very least for some time. Meredith obtained her medical license again with out an excessive amount of bother within the grand scheme of issues, DeLuca obtained out of jail regardless of mendacity to the authorities to take the blame for Meredith, Hyperlink is the daddy of Amelia’s child, Alex obtained a happily-ever-after off-screen to elucidate Justin Chambers’ departure, and even Jo is bouncing again from Alex abandoning her fairly nicely.
Too many main Grey’s Anatomy tales have been tied up neatly, in my ebook, with the one main exception being the love triangle presently happening with Owen/Teddy/Tom, and even that was not too long ago downgraded from the five-person mess that was kind of a love pentagon. DeLuca must face some penalties each for a contact of realism and to boost the stakes on Grey’s Anatomy.
These penalties do not should be being completely fired from Gray Sloan, as a result of that is unlikely to occur wanting Giacomo Gianniotti leaving Grey’s Anatomy. After all, DeLuca has a household historical past of psychological sickness, so he might be stabilized with the correct treatment, remedy, and willingness. Even when he does show to be proper concerning the human trafficking, his outburst was scary and in no way acceptable. He might have began by calling the hotline, like he requested Meredith to do!
That stabilization should not occur in a single day, and he should not be allowed close to sufferers till Bailey is 100% optimistic that he is prepared. On the very least, he should not be allowed to carry out surgical procedures. Actually, watching DeLuca undergo a means of restoration might be extra compelling than simply extra physician drama at Gray Sloan. For a present that might be getting lengthy within the tooth because it fast-approaches its seventeenth season, why not attempt one thing new?
Ever since watching Giacomo Gianniotti crush DeLuca’s meltdown within the newest episode, I have been of the opinion that DeLuca is getting the type of meaty storyline that Alex Karev deserved in his final hurrah on Grey’s Anatomy. There’s undoubtedly sufficient substance to this storyline that it will possibly keep it up and pressure DeLuca to cope with penalties on-screen, and I for one am crossing my fingers that his journey is so long as potential to maintain this arc compelling.
Whereas Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 could also be significantly shorter than supposed as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the present is not out of episodes but. You should definitely tune in to ABC on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET (following Station 19 at eight p.m. ET) for brand new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.
