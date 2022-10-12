Why hair falls out after COVID and what to do to avoid it

Doctors say that more and more people consult for hair loss (Getty)

The passage of time and the evolution of the pandemic lead to more and more people noticing different types of long-term consequencesafter having suffered COVID-19. New research shows that some people who had coronavirus later suffer a hair loss higher than they usually would have had.

Some studies estimate that 22% of those who were hospitalized with COVID-19 experienced temporary hair loss.

And while specialists say it’s harder to assess how common the condition is in people who’ve had milder forms of the disease, studies suggest hair loss is also among the more than 60 persistent symptoms which are often associated with so-called prolonged COVID.

The also named long COVID or post COVID syndrome it is neither more nor less than affections in organs that go beyond the respiratory system and that are typical of the systemic inflammatory condition that causes SARS-CoV-2 in the body.

Its manifestations range from dullness, mental slowness, memory loss, confusion, or the so-called “brain fog”, ranging from loss of smell to sexual dysfunction. Doctors say that more and more people consult for hair loss.

The doctor Michele Green is a New York City dermatologist affiliated with the Hospital Lenox Hill of Northwell Health that specializes in hair loss, and assured that he had “never seen anything like it.” “I see more male and female patients, of all ages, from all work professions. It really has been across the board,” she assured.

That is, according to specialists, the reason for hair loss after COVID-19:

Sudden and temporary hair loss has a medical name: telogen effluviumand it occurs when stress or illness causes much more shedding than the typical 50 to 100 hairs a person loses per day.

Apparently, hair loss is not specific to COVID-19 since, according to experts, it has been known for centuries that serious diseases, surgeries, blood loss, hospitalizations, childbirth, and extreme emotional events, such as the loss of a loved one, can trigger telogen effluvium.

But what the researchers now discovered is that People with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection are four times more likely to develop hair loss than those who were not infected.

It is not entirely clear exactly how these physical and emotional stressors cause telogen effluvium. Many dermatologists believe that the stress hormone cortisol may play a role, although there may also be other chemicals that signal hair follicles that it’s time to fall out. That was considered by the doctor louis garzaprofessor of dermatology at the Faculty of Medicine of the Universidad Johns Hopkinswho highlighted that COVID-19 “has been a double blow for many people, with the mental stress of living through a pandemic accompanying the physical stress of the disease itself.”

In normal times, each of the hairs that make up a person’s hair goes through three phases: a growth phase -called the anagen phase-, a transition or catagen phase, and a resting phase, also known as the telogen phase. after which the lock falls out and the follicle repeats the whole process. Threads, meanwhile, go through different phases of the cycle at different times; only 5-10% of the hair should be in the telogen phase at any given time.

As Garza explained, “telogen effluvium causes a short circuit in the cycle of many hairs”. As a result, 30-50% of the hair on the head ends up in the shedding phase, and a person is likely to notice strands falling out two to three months after an offending event.

Hair loss can last six to nine months, which can seem like forever. Then the shedding slows down and the new hair begins to grow again.

Apparently, it’s just a matter of time and waiting for the natural cycle to happen. But is there anything else that can be done?

Specialists agree that in any case, and even more so if the person had COVID-19, if they begin to notice sudden hair loss or are concerned about the amount of volume they are losing, it may be a good idea see a doctor early. “Usually, everyone will know if they are losing hair long before someone can see it clinically,” Green said, for whom “by intervening early, particularly if the hair loss is related to an underlying condition, you can treat it effectively. ”.

At this point, the specialist will be the one to review the medical history, order some blood tests, and most likely perform a hair-pulling test, in which they take small sections of hair from different parts of the scalp and pull very softly. “If six or more strands fall without resistance, it is a positive indicator of active loss,” the experts said. In some cases, your doctor may also order a biopsy to examine your hair follicles.”

They added: “If the hair pull test is positive and the scalp shows no signs of redness or scarring, which are indicators of other types of hair loss, the person most likely has telogen effluvium.”

Most health professionals advise wait for the hair to grow back on its ownbecause the phenomenon is known to be temporal. “A lot of what I do is counsel people when it happens and play the mood role for them, reassuring them that it will get better,” Dr. Arash Mostaghimidirector of the inpatient dermatology service at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Some dermatologists may recommend speeding up the growth process by applying a topical solution of a hair growth medication, or take it in pill form.

Most dermatologists agree to resort to supplements and shampoos against hair loss, while for many others the alternative is tempting, it probably won’t solve the problem. “People like to feel like they have a lot more control of their skin, hair and nails through the things they consume than they actually do,” Mostaghimi said. Supplements, for example, are not rigorously tested or well regulated. And most people already get many of the vitamins and minerals they need for good hair growth by following a varied diet”.

The analysis and diagnosis of each patient is essential to detect the cause of hair loss

According to Garza, simply managing stress can be another solution to telogen effluvium. “One thing I tell patients who come in for hair loss is that they might benefit from seeing a therapist, because we know that stress causes hair loss and hair loss also increases stress,” he said, while recognized that “hair is a great component of identity”.

Most people will have a new growth short even before the hair loss completely disappears. “The treatment can help hair grow back within four to six months,” Green explained. But if you decide to wait, the hair will grow back naturally. It can take 12 months or more, especially if you wear a style that is shoulder length or longer, because hair grows very slowly, usually less than half an inch per month.”

Some people may never feel like their hair has regained its previous volume. As specialists note, telogen effluvium can occasionally trigger other types of more permanent hair loss, such as male or female pattern baldness. In other cases, telogen effluvium may be a sign of an ongoing health problem, such as a thyroid problem or an autoimmune disorder. In any case, consultation with a specialist will be a first step to order the steps to follow while the body’s natural cycles do their part.

