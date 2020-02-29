Why Harrison Ford Originally Signed On For More Indiana Jones Movies Than Star Wars

Harrison Ford is an establishment in American cinema, having starred in some significantly iconic film franchise. Most notable are his iconic tenure as Han Solo in Star Wars, in addition to the title character of the Indiana Jones films. Each of those roles helped Ford turn out to be a mainstay in popular culture and movie historical past, but it surely seems that he initially had extra religion in a single than the opposite. Particularly, he signed on for a number of Indiana Jones flicks whereas being not sure of Star Wars‘ success.