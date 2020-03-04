Why Harrison Ford Still Doesn’t Consider Himself An Action Star Despite Indiana Jones And Star Wars

Harrison Ford just lately did a breakdown of his performing profession with Vainness Truthful, and when 1993’s The Fugitive got here up, he gave the above remark about how he sees himself inside the motion style. Sure, the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, in addition to the opposite films Ford talked about had motion inside them, however if you wish to depend Ford as certainly one of Hollywood’s most outstanding motion stars alongside such people as Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis, he doesn’t agree with that evaluation.