Why Harry Potter Superfan Sophie Turner Insisted Joe Jonas Watched All The Movies

It has been lower than 20 years for the reason that first Harry Potter novel was was a film, and fewer than 10 years for the reason that franchise was accomplished. And but, the Harry Potter motion pictures are already one of the vital widespread movie sequence ever made. Plenty of individuals are large followers of the movies, together with Recreation of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who was such a fan that she insisted her new boyfriend, Joe Jonas, turn out to be accustomed to them in the event that they have been going to be in a relationship.
Plainly, previous to assembly Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas hadn’t truly seen the Harry Potter movies, at the very least not all of them, however the singer just lately revealed to James Corden that Turner required that he turn out to be accustomed to the flicks with a purpose to be in a relationship together with her. Based on Jonas…
Sophie, she mentioned, ‘Look, if we will get married’ — and it was truly, ‘If you are going to date me, it’s important to watch the Harry Potters. As a result of each Christmas, for these of you which can be watching that do not know, each Christmas within the U.Ok. they only stream and play Harry Potter, all of them. So I watched all of them, I fell in love with it.
It is definitely not unusual for brand spanking new {couples} to wish to share their passions with one another, whether or not that is a passion or just a fandom. There could also be no higher technique to get to know someone than to know what they like. The excellent news for the connection is that not solely did Joe Jonas watch the flicks, he cherished them. It in all probability would have made issues a tad awkward if Jonas thought the Harry Potter movies have been all dangerous.
Whereas it appears loopy that anyone hasn’t seen the Harry Potter movies, the Jonas Brothers have been in all probability fairly busy with their profession across the identical time that most of the Harry Potter movies have been being launched, so they could have missed plenty of motion pictures within the period.
In fact, the deal went each methods, and Joe Jonas says that if he needed to watch the Harry Potter movies, then Sophie Turner needed to watch the Lord of the Rings motion pictures, which they’ve apparently been doing whereas caught in isolation.
And I used to be like, ‘Effectively, look, my rule is that it’s important to watch Lord of the Rings.’ So we have been binge-watching Lord of the Rings throughout this time and constructing the Legos that go together with the flicks, which is sort of enjoyable.
Most of us have been spending our isolation interval watching plenty of motion pictures and evidently Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner aren’t any completely different. And now they each have seen the favourite movies of the opposite. They’re in all probability not the one ones to binge watch each franchises in the previous few weeks.
