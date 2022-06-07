Why has EA left out FIFA Ultimate Team earnings in their latest report?

Last year, Electronic Arts gave rise to a multitude of articles for the income generated by FUT.

When we talk about FUT or Ultimate Team, we talk about the most popular game mode in the saga FIFA. In it, users can obtain player cards and create their dream team through a model that includes microtransactions, which makes the title of EA Sports make a lot of money for the company.

Now, coinciding with the rise of loot box legislation, it has surprised that EA does not publish the earnings of FUT, something that yes it did other years. In fact, last year it generated a multitude of articles about it for figures close to 1.6 billion dollars in revenue from Ultimate Team.

It may have to do with the rise of micropayment legislationAs you point out Stephen Totilofrom Axios, this has not happened in this year’s report where, although the success of the game mode is referred to, EA hides the specific earnings. It is unknown why this change in strategy but, as we say, it may have something to do with the fact that more and more countries are beginning to legislate micropayments present in video games. Of course, it is something that has surprised industry analysts, who are waiting to see if there are more changes in the company’s communication in the coming months.

It is worth remembering that the next installment will be the last to bear the name of FIFA along with the signature of EA Sports. Thereafter, Electronic Arts will publish its football game under the title EA Sports FCwhile the International Federation will continue to seek partners to compete directly with EA.

