Why has High on Life been delayed? The game from the creators of Rick and Morty had an essential motive

The creative director explains that his game couldn’t have carved a niche for itself among all the October releases.

If you’ve been looking forward to the release of High on Life, from the makers of Rick y Morty, you have probably been disappointed with its recent delay. At the time, the team Squanch Games He explained that he would use the extra time to squash some bugs, but a conversation with GamesRadar+ during Gamescom 2022 reveals new details surrounding this decision.

For us, the benefit is the conversationMikey Spano“October is full, really full” begins creative and art director Mikey Spano, “For us, the benefit is the conversation. So if we miss the conversation, because everyone is talking about God of War [lanzamiento el 9 de noviembre] o Call of Duty [Modern Warfare 2; 28 de octubre]it’s a missed opportunity for us.” After all, it is important to note that High on Life is characterized by presenting a shooter experience with touches of black humor.

While this reason is already strong enough to consider a release date change, the creative director also speaks of an additional reason: “As we got the game to a certain point, we realized that we would have polished Act One and it would be great,” Spano expresses, “and maybe we’d have Act Three really polished and great. And the middle would have been great too, but wouldn’t be as good as Act One and Act Three“.

“And as we started to see how good Act One was, we thought ‘Oh shit, wouldn’t it be great if we could have it all with this level of quality?'” the pro continues. “[El retraso] It gave us a little bit of the extra time we needed. And he got us out of the way of some of those bigger titles.”

In this way, High on Life has finished setting its release date for the next December 13th, day in which it will be available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series. If you want to know more about the adventure of the creators of Rick and Morty, you can check its approximate duration or see an extensive 25-minute gameplay that shows that the game promises to be as fun as the Adult Swim series.

