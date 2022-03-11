Why have been the early Obi-Wan Kenobi scripts rewritten? That is how the sequence was once going to be, a lot darker

Following the occasions of Revenge of the Sith, it seems that that Obi-Wan Kenobi is in a nasty spot. His fellow Jedi were hunted down and killed, and those that have survived have long past into hiding.

However it would were a lot worse.

All the way through an interview with Leisure Weekly, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy printed that Obi-Wan Kenobi’s authentic scripts have been scrapped as a result of they have been too darkish.

“In the end, we search to make a hopeful and uplifting tale“he defined.”It is laborious while you get started with a personality within the state Obi-Wan is in after Revenge of the Sith. It is a lovely darkish time period. You’ll be able to’t wave a magic wand at any author and get a hold of a tale that essentially displays what you need to really feel.“.

Involved concerning the route of the following sequence, Kennedy determined to prevent manufacturing as a way to do a rewrite of the scripts.. Obi-Wan Kenobi protagonist Ewan McGregor admits that the sequence begins off in a horny darkish position.

“We discover Obi-Wan early in our tale rather damaged, and faithless, and defeated.“he defined.”A bit of surrendered. It is other on account of what took place on the finish of Episode III with Order 66 and the bloodbath of the Jedi order and everybody who survived went into hiding. After coping with his non-public failure with Anakin, he feels that it’s his non-public accountability that he allowed Anakin to be tempted to the Darkish Facet, and that he was once no longer in a position to prevent him. His educating wasn’t in a position to offer protection to Anakin from that, I feel it clearly weighs closely on him“.

Even after the rewrites, it kind of feels that Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t beating across the bush.

The primary trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi took us again to Tatooine, adopted by way of the primary authentic symbol of Darth Vader’s go back. The go back of his former apprentice, now as Darth Vader, prepares the war of words that we’ve got all been looking forward to.

Upload to this a brand new villain, Inquisitor Reva, and it looks as if Obi-Wan goes to have a horny tough time of it. Sufficient to make a person imagine changing into a hermit, possibly.