Why Helena Bonham Carter Takes So Many Weird Roles In Hollywood

Helena Bonham Carter has made daring selections all through her profession. From enjoying a speaking ape in Planet of the Apes to serving to Johnny Depp homicide barbershop clients in Sweeney Todd, she’s had a knack for enjoying some fairly bizarre characters — in truth, the one factor you may actually count on from her is that she’ll do one thing surprising. In case you ask Helena Bonham Carter why her profession has unfolded this fashion, she has a fairly fascinating reply.
Not many individuals can say they’ve starred in one of many largest cult classics of all time and gone wand-to-wand with Harry Potter. Helena Bonham Carter can, although, as a result of she’s constructed her profession on taking over some weird characters and fully proudly owning them. In a latest roundtable dialogue with THR, she defined that from the get-go, she discovered it difficult to suit into the Hollywood scene:
Effectively, method again 100 years in the past once I began within the career, I used to be very a lot an ingenue and appeared in a number of costume dramas. That was my typecasting. And I keep in mind I got here to L.A. in my early 20s, and I simply felt like such a freak as a result of I knew I did not have the legs to outlive in L.A. And the components that have been out there for girls have been simply so unhealthy. The one dimension was about your physique, and I used to be very small and my legs weren’t skinny and I simply thought, ‘Jesus.’
Her uncertainty over what a profession in Hollywood would appear like sounds prefer it should have been irritating. She finally discovered a method, although, to take roles in films and nonetheless really feel like she was staying true to herself, regardless of how bizarre the position was:
So when Tim Burton, who I ended up having two kids with, phoned me up and wished me to be a chimpanzee [in 2001’s Planet of the Apes], I assumed, ‘Thank Christ, any individual is casting me for not what my envelope is.’ So though the script was horrible, I assumed, ‘I’ve acquired to play a chimpanzee in a Tim Burton movie as a result of I am getting out of my pores and skin,’ which is all I need to do. I need to crawl out of this envelope and be any individual else. And I all the time assume I’m doing it after which I watch 5 minutes and I surrender rapidly as a result of I’m like, ‘Rattling, I’m nonetheless me.’ However very early on, once I might, I began simply doing all the things that was completely different. Not for the sake of being completely different, however I all the time knew that I used to be, at coronary heart, a personality actor and I didn’t need to be the lead. I used to be in A Room With A View once I was an embryo. I didn’t know what the hell I used to be doing however I used to be studying on the job.
It’s cool to listen to her perspective on this — that she is aware of who she needs to be as an actress and that her selections have been pushed by that data. It’s additionally an necessary reminder that Helena Bonham Carter’s filmography is stacked with a variety of roles. For each Combat Membership or Darkish Shadows, there’s a The King’s Speech or Howard’s Finish. So yeah, perhaps she generally is a little bizarre typically — that’s simply extra proof of her immense expertise.
