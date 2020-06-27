Why Helena Bonham Carter Takes So Many Weird Roles In Hollywood

So when Tim Burton, who I ended up having two kids with, phoned me up and wished me to be a chimpanzee [in 2001’s Planet of the Apes], I assumed, ‘Thank Christ, any individual is casting me for not what my envelope is.’ So though the script was horrible, I assumed, ‘I’ve acquired to play a chimpanzee in a Tim Burton movie as a result of I am getting out of my pores and skin,’ which is all I need to do. I need to crawl out of this envelope and be any individual else. And I all the time assume I’m doing it after which I watch 5 minutes and I surrender rapidly as a result of I’m like, ‘Rattling, I’m nonetheless me.’ However very early on, once I might, I began simply doing all the things that was completely different. Not for the sake of being completely different, however I all the time knew that I used to be, at coronary heart, a personality actor and I didn’t need to be the lead. I used to be in A Room With A View once I was an embryo. I didn’t know what the hell I used to be doing however I used to be studying on the job.