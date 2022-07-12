Why Helmut Marko got mad at Checo Pérez during the Austrian GP

Helmut Marko assured that Checo Pérez disobeyed orders from the team (Photo: Getty Images)

Sergio Czech Pérez lived a complicated weekend due to the fact that from the beginning of the race of the Austrian Grand Prix had a collision with George Russellof Mercedes, which caused that later it could not be replaced and consequently was forced to leave the competition.

That result annoyed Helmut Markoadviser to Red Bull Racing, well blamed the Mexican for not obeying orders given to them prior to the race. Throughout the 26 laps he ran Czech PérezMarko showed his annoyance with the man from Guadalajara due to the rushed result and his departure from the Austrian GP.

Once the race was over, the former Formula 1 driver explained the reasons why he got angry with Pérez and how the incident could have been prevented. During an interview with Sky Helmut Marko assured that Sergio disobeyed the instructions before the competition since, due to the experience of the team on the circuit, they knew that no overtaking could be done at turn four.

Checo could not recover from his incident with Russell, so he left the competition (Photo: Twitter/@F1)

The Red Bull adviser pointed out that both Max Verstappen and Czech they were warned that the outside of turn four was not ideal for a pass, so they tried to prevent any incident that could affect them. Something that the man from Guadalajara did not comply with because at the start of the competition he tried to pass Russell on the outside of the curve, a consequence that led him to skid and end up in the sand.

Not satisfied with that reproach, the adviser of the team of the Red Bull remembered what they lived years ago with Alex Albonwho was a driver for the Austrian team from 2019 to 2020. Previously Albon had a brush with Lewis Hamilton in the same area and the consequences were the same as those Czech.

“We said before the start: ‘Not on the outside of that corner, that’s not possible.’ We have already had experience with Albon here,” he explained.

Despite his efforts to continue with the competition, the Mexican did not succeed and left the competition (Video: Twitter/@FOXSportsMX)

As soon as Helmut Marko saw the outcome of the Mexican runner, he regretted it, since there were possibilities for Sergio to fight for the podium and come back as in other editions, but it was not achieved; so he pointed out that the passing attempt he made Czech was not necessary and only created disadvantages for him in the Drivers Championship.

“Unfortunately, that was unnecessary.”

After the slight crash that the driver from Jalisco had had to make a stop at pits to fix the damage left by the incident. At the end of the lap he stopped to fix the imperfections and resume the competition. Until that moment He was in the last position of the competitionbecause having skidded and stopping at boxes it slowed it down significantly.

On lap 26 Czech left the competition (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Once he returned to the competition, he tried to make up for lost time and get closer to penultimate place in order to get back in the fight for the podium; however, he did not succeed since he did not find the rhythm that would allow him to climb in the positions of the Red Bull Ring circuit, so on lap 26 he dropped out of the competition.

For its part, the Mercedes driver had no complications and finished fourth behind his teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

But at the end of the race he assured that apologized to Czech. Before different media he assured that “there was nowhere to go”, but did what was in his power not to harm the Mexican. “I apologized, obviously, at the end of the race,” he noted.

