Why Her Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Why Her will be a South Korean television program in 2022. Park Soo-jin oversees the direction of the show. On June 3, 2022, SBS TV broadcast its debut.

A South Korean television show called Why Her is now airing its first season. The mystery, melodrama, legal drama, plus romance categories for the series.

The movie was written by Kim Ji-Eun and directed by Park Soo-jin. Four seasons have been broadcast, with the first season having 16 episodes.

Why Her Season 2 Release Date

The premiere of Her Season 1 happened on June 3, 2022. It continues to air freshly loaded programs, and the final episode is due out on July 23, 2022.

Even though it’s too soon to speculate on Why Her Season 2, Why Her Season 1 is still in progress.

Many of her fans and followers are also perplexed as to why she has purposefully only asked one question: When will Why Her Season 2 be released? Why Her Season 1 was almost over.

So now we get the much-anticipated update. The creators or producers of Why Her Season 2 have not declared its release date, or there is currently no information available regarding Why Her Season 2. We will inform you all of any announcements, if there are any.

Why Her Season 2 Cast

Seo Hyun-jin as Oh Soo-jae

Huh Joon-ho as Choi Tae-kook

Bae In-hyuk as Choi Yoon-sang

Hwang In-youp as Gong Chan / Kim Dong-gu

Lee Eugene as young Gong Chan / Kim Dong-gu

Ji Seung-hyun as Choi Joo-wan

Jeon Jin-ki as Ha Il-goo

Kim Seon-hyuk as Min Young-bae

Lee Joo-woo as Song Mi-rim

Kim Ji-hwi as Park Jo-Gyo

Ji Joo-yeon as Jeong Hee-yeong

Lee Jin-hyuk as Nam Chun-poong

Son Ji-hyun as Na Se-ryun

Kim Chang-wan as Baek Jin-gi

Lee Seung-bin as Oh Young-jae

Nam Jung-woo as Oh Chun-jae

Jeon Jae-hong as Han Ki-tae

Park Shin-woo as Han Dong-oh

Lee Jong-nam as Yang Hwa-ja

Lee Jin-hee as Seo Jun-myung’s Wife

Jo Dal-hwan as Gu Gu-gap

Kim Joong-don as Do Jin-myung

Bae Hae-sun as Ji Soon-ok

Seo Jin-won as Kim Sang-man

Kim Han-jun as Noh Byeong-chul

Park Ji-won as Park Ji-young

Kim Yoon-seo as Im Seung-yeon

Lee Tae-sung as Ahn Kang-hoon

Ryu Ye-ri as Oh Soo-jung

Han Sun-hwa as Kang Eun-Seo

Kwon Sang-woo as Jung Hyeon-soo

Why Her Season 2 Trailer

Why Her Season 2 Plot

These are two individuals whose lives and lifestyles could not be more unlike. Oh Soo-Jae with Gong Chan’s tale is told here.

Soo-Jae is well-known because her work and self-assurance since she is a skilled attorney at the TK legal business.

She always strives to improve herself and present herself as an amenity. She was too preoccupied with her career to think about relationships or love.

She is a confident lady who understands how to put someone who attempts to humiliate her in their place.

Due to her working manner and fervent confidence, she quickly garnered a great deal of recognition and respect from the public.

Her steadfast dedication and honesty toward her employment are due in part to another factor.

Everything in her life is going brilliantly until an extremely unexpected and strange case shows up at a table. But she took on that case because she was so committed to fighting through the need to succeed.

She had to pose as a professor of law at Seojung University Law School, one of Korea’s most prestigious law schools, in order to get the evidence and testimony for the lawsuit. When she enrolled in this law school, she had no clue that everything would soon alter.

She will experience some of life’s most unexpected feelings. On the other side, Gong Chan is an undergrad who attends the identical law school that Soo-Jae will be a professor. Go-ng Chan eventually develops feelings for Soo-Jae.

He never imagined falling in love to the professor, yet today he felt so protective of Soo-Jae that he would do everything to protect her.

The last episode won’t air until July 23, 2022, so we don’t know what will ultimately happen until then.

Oh Soo-Jae, a self-righteous attorney who is driven by her desire to win cases and who also has a chance to be the youngest employee at the TK Law Firm, discovers love in this romantic comedy.

She is demoted from attorney to law school professor as a result of an unanticipated case, and she no longer practices law.

She meets Gong Chan, a young guy with a hard history but a decent heart, when she is attending the university.

People are loving Why Her’s new season, which is receiving a lot of attention. Because Why Her’s first season was so engaging, people are even more interested in season 2.

Additionally, after seeing the episode preview, fans are much too eager to predict what will happen throughout the next season based just on the preview. We may anticipate that the second season will have a lot of intriguing story twists.