Why Hilary Duff Wants Disney+’s Lizzie McGuire To Move To Hulu

I’d be doing a disservice to everybody by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to reside below the ceiling of a PG ranking. It’s essential to me that simply as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life have been genuine, her subsequent chapters are equally as actual and relatable. It will be a dream if Disney would allow us to transfer the present to Hulu, in the event that they have been , and I may convey this beloved character to life once more.