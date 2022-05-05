Why Hugo Sánchez compared Dinenno with Real Madrid’s Benzema

Hugo Sánchez affirmed that Dinenno is the “Benzema de Pumas” for his role as leader in the club (Video: ESPN)

Pumas is about to play the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Final in Seattle, United States, and this week their classification for the League MX leagueso the national university club You will face the most important commitments on your calendar.

Therefore, the role played by the college footballers within the court has given something to talk about among sports analysts and one of them who gave his opinion on the moment that those from Pedregal live was Hugo Sanchezthe former soccer player was encouraged to compare the performance of Juan Ignacio Dinenno with the forward of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema.

During the program Spicy Soccer from ESPNHugo affirmed that the leadership of the Argentine striker has given him the qualities to be compared with the player of the team merengue, Well, the results that he accumulates throughout the Concachampions have placed him as the top scorer of the contest, a fact that favored Pumas to reach the final of the tournament.

Hugo Sánchez compared Dinenno with Benzema from Real Madrid (Photos: Getty Images/Cuartoscuro)

For him Pentapichichi, Dinenno’s performance in Concachampions has consolidated him as a leader that took his club to the final instance of competing for a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup, for this reason he was encouraged to affirm that Dinenno is “the Benzema of Pumas”. That’s how he pointed it out the male during his intervention in the program of ESPN:

“Dinenno is taking on that responsibility of a leading player, of a player who wants to lead Pumas. We could make a comparison that David (Faitelson) is going to bounce but Dinenno as it is becoming the Benzema of Pumas not? he is earning that lead,” she noted.

Although this statement caused various complaints among panelists such as José Ramón Fernández, Faitelson and Roberto Gómez Junco, the former Pumas striker maintained his statement about what the 27-year-old striker has achieved with the Universidad Nacional club.

Dinenno took Pumas to the Concachampions final (Photo: Instagram/@pumasmx)

It should be remembered that the two goals scored by the auriazules in it first leg vs. Seattle Sounders they were thanks to Dinenno’s performance; the first goal was through the penalty kick at minute 38 and by minute 48 of the second half, Juan Ignacio it marked the 2 – 0 of the game until that moment.

However, the felines they failed to defend their lead, so they ended up drawing. Consequently, the second leg final will define the maximum champion of the Concacaf.

As for the Closure 2022, Pumas is close to qualifying for the “great party of Mexican soccer” and fight for the season championship. The Argentine striker has become one of the most outstanding elements of the club, even Andrés Lillini has recognized the potential of his player.

For the Concacaf Champions League final, Dinenno will be a relevant element for Lillini (Photo: USA TODAY/Troy Taormina)

Pumas managed to qualify for the Liga MX playoff in the last match corresponding to Day 17 of Clausura 2022. During Pachuca’s visit to Ciudad Universitaria, the Tuzos were victims of the goalscoring ability of Dinenno, Well, it was the author of the two goals that signed the classification of Lillini’s pupils to the next stage of the tournament.

The first goal was at minute 65 of the game in a corner kick; the set piece play favored the university students as they scored the first goal. It didn’t take more than five minutes when Dinenno scored again after taking advantage of a carelessness of the offensive of Tuzos.

For the Concacaf Champions League final, Dinenno will be a relevant element for Lillini in the fight for the championship and the ticket to the Club World Cup.

