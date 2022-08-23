Why I use a VPN on all my devices and I’m not going to give it up

I have had a VPN installed on my mobile, tablet and computer for years. I first used NordVPN, one of the most reputable. Then when he released his, I switched to Mozilla’s, which worked great too. And in this last stage I use ClearVPN, MacPaw development, simply to take advantage of the fact that I already paid for the Setapp subscription, which includes this VPN service. I have been changed by joints, but all of them seem recommendable to me.

Why spend money (or justify part of a subscription) on a VPN? The first reasoning is usually the possibility of accessing services that are not available in our country, since any commercial VPN allows us not only to encrypt our connection, but also to connect to tunnels from different regions, so we will obtain an IP corresponding to the country that we want In this way we can access a streaming service that is only available in the United States or the catalog of a specific country to see something that we do not have in ours, for example.

Much more than a change of region

However, there is an explanation that goes further: the peace of mind of knowing that our operator will not be able to know what we are doing online. When we access a website or use an online service, our operator can read it and, based on our browsing habits, create aggregate profiles for marketing.

And something else: recent years have shown that privacy issues are like starlight: what we see is not what happens in the present, but what happened in the past. What happens in the present is something that we will find out about in a while.

What has happened with Facebook, Yahoo or AliBaba, among others, in recent years are examples that we usually find out late about information leaks or reprehensible practices by certain companies. Applied to the use of a VPN, it is a way of putting a plaster before the wound: by encrypting our connection, we protect ourselves from possible cases in which the anonymous data that the operators sell is not so anonymous, and those for internal use , which do not have to be anonymous; undermine our privacy.

It often happens that our perception of reality has to do with the past, since we will only know the present in the future. That applies to online privacy.

The operators sell aggregated data of their users to different companies that access information on consumption trends. Telefónica, for example, created in 2016 its big data services unit, called LUCA, for corporate clients. Vodafone, for its part, has Vodafone Insights for this same activity.

At this point it should be clear that using a VPN, our operator will not be able to see what we do online, but the VPN company will be able to know everythingso it is imperative to choose someone you can trust for these connections, who monetizes their activity through the income of their users and not by selling their data.

Many of these services, in addition to committing to them in writing, periodically undergo external audits to ensure that they eliminate logs and they do nothing with the information left by their users. This is common especially with free VPNs, such as SuperVPN or GeckoVPN. The data of its users was leaked for download on Telegram. This information included their usernames, first and last names, address and billing details, and even passwords.

So it will be useless to protect our connection if we do it using a free VPN whose business model, if it is not charging us, will most likely be to sell our information. Or at best, you won’t be able to devote many resources to protecting it. The infrastructure that a VPN requires costs money that has to be paid.

Another common destination for VPN connections are times when we need to access a public WiFi network or external administration, such as those in airports, hotels, holiday apartments or cafes. In those cases we have no certainty that whoever administers the network is not using espionage techniques to know what we do while we are connected to it. Nor what intentions does he have. Or if someone is directly supplanting the identity of the establishment by creating a network that emulates its name to suck information from those who access it believing that it is legitimate.

VPNs have some drawbacks, starting with adding a surcharge to our network access and continuing with an inevitable slowdown in our connection speed, inherent in the architecture of a VPN. Does it compensate? Me. In addition, it is not necessary to have it active all the time if we are using a trusted network, nothing happens if from time to time it is a better idea to deactivate it for a while.