Why Ice Cube’s Last Friday Has Been Stalled Out For The Past Decade

Upon its debut in 1995, Ice Cube’s comedy traditional Friday began a franchise that might see the author/actor kick off a run of movies that, to this very day, maintain up as fan favorites. With two sequels, Subsequent Friday and Friday After Subsequent, persevering with the legacy, one ultimate movie, Last Friday, has been meant to cap off all the run in an enormous finale. The solely drawback is that an entire decade of delays have plagued the challenge.
Throughout my current dialogue with Ice Dice, in assist of his function within the dramedy ensemble movie The Excessive Observe, I requested him if he had achieved any extra work on the script for Last Friday. As he had final up to date the movie’s progress in the direction of the tip of 2019, with the passing of actor John Witherspoon leaving the challenge in want of heavy rewrites, I used to be curious if there have been any additional developments.
Ice Dice answered this query with the next heartfelt response:
For these of you maintaining rating at dwelling, the final Friday movie to hit theaters, Friday After Subsequent, was launched in 2002. So based on Cube’s phrases within the interview above, Last Friday began out as an thought roughly round 2010, i.e. eight years after Friday After Subsequent. This tracks with the truth that round 2011 was once we received the primary phrase that Ice Dice was going to put in writing, star in and produce the movie.
Over time, that auspicious announcement turned a little bit of an albatross. One which, based on Ice Cube’s new remarks, spawned two rejected drafts and “a bunch of dumb notes” from studio New Line Cinema. It’s all added as much as Last Friday has been in a holding sample for a while, with the challenge being teased as being in numerous factors of growth, giving followers continued hope that it will occur but.
In fact, that was till final 12 months, when John Witherspoon’s loss of life threw maybe the best wrench in Last Friday’s manufacturing. As Willie Jones, father to Ice Cube’s protagonist Craig, was an integral determine all through the Friday franchise to start with, Last Friday would have nonetheless felt the sting of his absence, even when the script didn’t use his character that a lot.
Now with Willie Jones sadly unable to drop in for one ultimate look in Last Friday, that’s one other draft that should be written to ensure that this film to take one other stab at existence. And like anybody else who’s suffered the lack of a long-time good friend and coworker, Ice Dice has discovered himself with a case of author’s block due to this absence.
That’s to not say that Ice Dice isn’t eager about getting Last Friday again on monitor. With the promise that he’ll proceed preventing the nice combat, and the insistence that New Line Cinema might do the suitable factor, the ultimate movie within the Friday saga isn’t out of enterprise simply but. As he’s insisted for a while, the ball continues to be in New Line Cinema’s hand, and the bat is in his.
In order quickly as he’s able to revisit this new sequel, greater than seemingly full with a tribute to John Witherspoon’s passing, it’ll be as much as New Line’s execs to heed the decision to finish the Friday franchise.
Right here’s hoping that studio and star can each play ball, knocking Last Friday out of the park and into historical past. Within the meantime, you possibly can see Ice Dice and his legendary improv abilities in The Excessive Observe, because it’s now out there for rental on VOD.
