Why I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out of Right here! is the right show to weather the pandemic

Information emerged that I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out Of Right here! contestants would have to isolate for 2 weeks forward of the 2020 collection, which is set to air later this 12 months.

In accordance to The Solar‘s sources: “The 2-week plan in place is one easy means of having the ability to guarantee the well being of these collaborating.”

Whereas we perceive this may of course be tough, as contestants would have to spend a complete of 5 weeks away from their family members as a substitute of three, if there’s any show that may do it, it’s acquired to be I’m A Superstar.

Everyone knows going into the jungle is no simple feat, and any celeb signing up will already be ready for the varied twists and turns alongside the means.

They’re made to go with out correct meals, and have to sleep, eat, and relieve themselves in some of the worse situations.

Absolutely an additional two weeks is nothing as compared to the three weeks they’ll spend finishing Bush Tucker Trials.

With different leisure exhibits like Strictly, which has all the glitz and glam, the thought of having celebs primarily cooped up for a interval of time, is completely alien to the show’s format.

We would like to see all the pleasure, enjoyable, dances routines – you identify it, however when it comes to I’m A Superstar, this is just about the nature of the show.

It’s already identified for contestants to go into some kind of seclusion forward of the collection to shield the secrecy of the line-up, so absolutely this may simply be a slight extension.

The additional two weeks shouldn’t make the show more durable, however maybe higher, as it is going to give the celebs time to regulate to Australia earlier than taking the plunge.

After which as soon as the two-week isolation interval has been lifted, this could then permit the show to run as regular, that means we’d be getting to see all the gory challenges we’ve come to love over the previous 18 years.

I’m A Superstar isn’t a shiny-floor leisure show. It’s all about roughing it and overcoming fears, which we’ve seen with the many celebrities who’ve taken on the problem.

Similar to how the contestants handle to overcome the varied challenges, I’m A Superstar will weather the pandemic – and we will’t wait.

I’m A Superstar is set to return to ITV later this 12 months. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.