Why I’m Done Watching The Bachelor Until They Start Casting Non-White Leads

So, I watched alongside as Rachel tried to (and did) discover love on the present. However, whereas I used to be captivated by her search instantly, I mentioned nothing to anybody about watching her season. Not even to the individuals who work on this website with me, as a result of I used to be positive I might be compelled to proceed watching and write concerning the antics of too many younger white people who find themselves 100% not able to get married and simply wish to be well-known. I used to be going to be one and performed with this bullshit, as a result of I had little doubt that Rachel was going to steer a present, after which we weren’t going to see any further leads of shade.