Why I’m Ready For NCIS To Kill Somebody Off Already

Kasie and Jimmy need not die for NCIS to get extra attention-grabbing, however I’m not going to take a seat right here and act prefer it would not assist. Season 17 has taken an actual nose-dive in pleasure following Ziva David’s departure, and the workforce wants some actual adversity to face or overcome to maintain this practice rolling earlier than the look forward to Season 18. There’s an actual alternative for NCIS to do one thing with Kasie and Jimmy’s hostage scenario, although I already concern the complete rescue will go off with out a hitch. Why would not it? It has most of the time this season!