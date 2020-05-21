Why I’m Shocked Jamie Lee Curtis’ First Directorial Movie Will Be At Blumhouse

Depart a Remark
Jamie Lee Curtis has had a protracted and celebrated profession as an actress. Curtis’ films have develop into a part of the popular culture panorama, together with tasks like True Lies and A Fish Named Wanda. However she’s maybe greatest identified for enjoying Laurie Strode within the Halloween franchise, mainly turning into the primary true scream queen within the course of. It was simply introduced that Curtis will make her directorial debut known as Mom Nature. And I’ve bought to say I’m shocked that she’ll be helming a horror film for Blumhouse.
Now clearly Jamie Lee Curtis and Blumhouse Productions have a great working relationship. David Gordon Inexperienced’s Halloween was a large hit in 2018, with the studio rapidly inexperienced lighting two extra sequels to type a brand new trilogy. Nonetheless, I’m shocked that Curtis determined to work on directing undertaking with Blumhouse, particularly as a result of she would not truly like horror films.
Information of Jamie Lee Curtis’ new gig directing Mom Nature got here to us from Deadline, revealing that the long-lasting scream queen shall be within the director’s chair for her very personal addition to the horror style. However regardless of her lengthy tenure as Laurie Strode in Halloween, Strode beforehand expressed that she’s not a fan of horror for probably the most half.
Whereas doing promotion for Blumhouse’s first Halloween film, Jamie Lee Curtis bought trustworthy about her emotions about horror films as an entire. As she put it,
I don’t like horror films. I don’t say this for a joke, though it will get amusing, I actually don’t. There’s nothing I like about being scared. I imply, fucking Aladdin scared me. I’m not joking! You already know when Jafar turns into a dragon? Together with his crimson eyes and stuff? That shit scared me.
Jamie Lee Curtis is thought for trustworthy and hilarious persona, and the above remark certainly factors that out. As a result of regardless of having filmed a whopping six Halloween films together with the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills, she would not truly like to look at horror flicks. I suppose filming spooky films is not fairly as terrifying as sitting down to look at the completed product.
Though Jamie Lee Curtis is not a giant fan of horror films, that is precisely the style she’s going to be exploring in her directorial debut. Not a lot is thought about Mom Nature, however it’s going to deal with the problem of local weather change via a horror lens. Curtis first bought her toes moist as a director helming episodes of Scream Queens and Something However Love, however Mom Nature is her first time helming a movie.
It is at the moment unclear when Mom Nature will hit theaters, however you may take a look at Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Kills October 16th. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent journey to the flicks.
Add Comment