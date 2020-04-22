Why I’m So Torn About Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Love Triangle

There are a number of the reason why Simon and Zoey needs to be collectively, the primary being that she actively needs to be in a relationship with him and has been proven to be bodily drawn to Simon — even singing “I Need You to Need Me” to him on the workplace. Past that, Simon has been there for Zoey emotionally, and their mutual ache has allowed her to open up concerning the fears she has about her personal father and his deteriorating well being. There’s clearly a spark between them and lots of unresolved sexual rigidity, too. Zoey could be remiss to not date Simon in some unspecified time in the future within the close to future.