Why I’m Still Cautiously Optimistic About The Live-Action Avatar TV Show Even Though the Creators Left The Project

Nicely, I’m certain you’ve already heard the dangerous information by now. The upcoming Netflix Avatar: The Final Airbender live-action TV present simply misplaced the cartoon’s creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. They’ve formally stepped away from the challenge, citing inventive variations. And whereas I do know I’ve no actual purpose to be optimistic for the present now, it’s type of loopy to confess this, however I nonetheless am. Considerably anyway.
As a result of, look. I perceive. A whole lot of followers (myself included) have been solely thinking about a live-action model of Avatar as a result of we thought the creators would have extra inventive management over it this time than they did with the film. We additionally thought that we’d lastly get the live-action Avatar that we deserve so we wouldn’t should fake that the Shyamalan film doesn’t exist anymore. As a substitute of that, we’d have this Netflix present now. However guess what: We’ll nonetheless have this Netflix present, which is why I’m nonetheless cautiously optimistic about the challenge. And listed below are simply 5 main explanation why.
Netflix Can Still Use the Story Strains From the Cartoon Since the Animated Sequence Has Already Ended
In numerous methods, I used to be considering of Sport of Thrones once I got here up with this purpose. As a result of as all people is aware of, George R.R. Martin nonetheless hadn’t (HASN’T!) accomplished his A Track of Ice and Hearth ebook sequence when the HBO sequence was ending, and the present runners needed to give you their very own conclusion. And this left a bitter style in numerous viewers’ mouths since many followers cited that the final season robbed the entire sequence of its greatness.
And whereas I can’t communicate for Sport of Thrones since I didn’t like that present, I very a lot love Avatar: The Final Airbender, and the wonderful thing about it’s that the entire story has already been instructed. Aang and the gang defeated Hearth Lord Ozai, and the 100 Yr Warfare was ended. Not for nothing, but when the present runners for the live-action Avatar simply stick with the unique cartoon’s arc, then no less than we’ll have already got a superb story. It can simply be the execution that may be off. That’s after all until Netflix shoves in a brand new story the place Aang flies in on Appa after which firebends the life out of all people in the Earth Kingdom as they run away screaming. Then, all I can say is, God have mercy on us all.
Avatar is Still a Child’s Show, So the Tone Doubtless Will not Be Too Darkish or Too Completely different in Live-Action Type
My spouse has a idea about why the creators of Avatar might need left this new live-action present, and all of it connects to one among her favourite ebook sequence, Anne of Inexperienced Gables. You see, Netflix really as soon as had an Anne of Inexperienced Gables sequence known as Anne With an E, however as someone who has additionally learn the Anne novels, I keep in mind strolling into the room in the future when my spouse was watching it, and I used to be like, “What is that this?” And she or he instructed me, “It’s Anne of Inexperienced Gables, however like, a lot darker.” And whereas the later Anne books do get fairly darkish, the early stuff could be very gentle, kids’s materials. And so is Avatar: The Final Airbender, which my spouse thinks Netflix might need wished to make a lot “darker” than the cartoon.
However I don’t assume they might try this. Whereas The Legend of Korra bought into some fairly darkish territory, ATLA has at all times skewed a lot youthful. So I can’t think about the tone being darkish or gritty when that’s not Avatar. And I’m certain Nickelodeon wouldn’t need that, both, particularly since the animated ATLA has been highly regarded on Netflix and is in the kids’s part. I can’t see the tone altering all that a lot, are you able to?
The Witcher Proves that the Visuals Can Be Good on Netflix
one among the greatest complaints of the The Final Airbender film? The visuals. They’re ugly. Actually, actually ugly. The CG is simply horrible, and the bending appears to be like completely horrendous. A whole lot of followers who grew up seeing the beautiful animation from the cartoon wished to puke of their popcorn after they noticed what it ended up trying like on the huge display. And you’ll assume that with Paramount Photos distributing the film that it could have the type of money to make it take a look at least considerably presentable. However no. That didn’t appear to matter and the film is a visible catastrophe of epic proportions.
However that was again in 2010, and CG has surprisingly come a great distance in simply 10 years time. Plus, reveals like The Witcher have confirmed that Netflix is prepared to spend the cash on no less than first rate particular results, so the live-action Avatar hopefully received’t look as dangerous as the film.
The Show Will Hopefully Still Have a Principally Asian Solid
One among the main blunders of the film (out of many) was the blatant whitewashing in the movie. The three principal characters, Aang, Katara, and Sokka, weren’t performed by Asian actors, however many members of the evil Hearth Nation have been. This led to a serious blow again not solely from followers, but in addition from individuals who knew nothing about ATLA. The film grew to become simply one other instance of Hollywood being tone deaf to range.
However fortunately, whereas we don’t actually know the solid of the live-action Avatar but, we do know that earlier than the co-creators of Avatar left, they particularly wished an Asian solid to fill in the roles of its principal characters. So although the present could also be altering creators in some unspecified time in the future, hopefully Netflix will nonetheless comply with by means of with that casting plan.
Hopefully, Netflix Realized From the Errors of the M. Night time Shyamalan Movie
And lastly, the showrunners of this new present aren’t going into this blind. There may be, after all, one thing to steer away from, and that’s the film that I’ve been hating on for the previous two entries now (look, I’m simply talking for the followers right here). I imply, the film is available to look at on Netflix, so I’m sure the showrunners have seen each it and the myriad of complaints about the movie, so that they no less than have an understanding of what not to do.
And sure, I do know. It sucks that the two individuals with the clearest, most genuine imaginative and prescient for the present weren’t glad with the path it was heading and left. However let’s be clear right here. You don’t at all times want the unique creators to make one thing nice inside that universe. Frankly, I like The Legend of Korra, however there are many followers who hate it. So possibly, simply possibly, this present might be nearer to what the followers really need this time. Hey, I’m simply attempting to look on the brilliant facet, okay?
So these are 5 explanation why I’m nonetheless cautiously optimistic for the live-action present. Do I want the creators had stayed on? Completely! However they didn’t, so you need to take what you will get, proper?
