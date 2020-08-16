Why I’m Still Cautiously Optimistic About The Live-Action Avatar TV Show Even Though the Creators Left The Project

Avatar is Still a Child’s Show, So the Tone Doubtless Will not Be Too Darkish or Too Completely different in Live-Action Type

My spouse has a idea about why the creators of Avatar might need left this new live-action present, and all of it connects to one among her favourite ebook sequence, Anne of Inexperienced Gables. You see, Netflix really as soon as had an Anne of Inexperienced Gables sequence known as Anne With an E, however as someone who has additionally learn the Anne novels, I keep in mind strolling into the room in the future when my spouse was watching it, and I used to be like, “What is that this?” And she or he instructed me, “It’s Anne of Inexperienced Gables, however like, a lot darker.” And whereas the later Anne books do get fairly darkish, the early stuff could be very gentle, kids’s materials. And so is Avatar: The Final Airbender, which my spouse thinks Netflix might need wished to make a lot “darker” than the cartoon.